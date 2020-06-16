205 Taaffe Pl 1R

Amenities
Spacious 5-Bedroom Unit Available Immediately - Property Id: 253298
No Fee Listing this unique five bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex unit is available immediately for rent located in the Clinton Hill area. The duplex features central air conditioning. The property includes a laundry room and pets are allowed for no additional fee. Close proximity to downtown shopping area, restaurants, bars, cafes and parks. Easy commute to World Financial Center and Midtown Manhattan
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253298
