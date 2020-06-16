All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 205 Taaffe Pl 1R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
205 Taaffe Pl 1R
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

205 Taaffe Pl 1R

205 Taaffe Place · (718) 930-5653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

205 Taaffe Place, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1R · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious 5-Bedroom Unit Available Immediately - Property Id: 253298

No Fee Listing this unique five bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex unit is available immediately for rent located in the Clinton Hill area. The duplex features central air conditioning. The property includes a laundry room and pets are allowed for no additional fee. Close proximity to downtown shopping area, restaurants, bars, cafes and parks. Easy commute to World Financial Center and Midtown Manhattan
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253298
Property Id 253298

(RLNE5673407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Taaffe Pl 1R have any available units?
205 Taaffe Pl 1R has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 Taaffe Pl 1R have?
Some of 205 Taaffe Pl 1R's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Taaffe Pl 1R currently offering any rent specials?
205 Taaffe Pl 1R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Taaffe Pl 1R pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Taaffe Pl 1R is pet friendly.
Does 205 Taaffe Pl 1R offer parking?
No, 205 Taaffe Pl 1R does not offer parking.
Does 205 Taaffe Pl 1R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Taaffe Pl 1R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Taaffe Pl 1R have a pool?
No, 205 Taaffe Pl 1R does not have a pool.
Does 205 Taaffe Pl 1R have accessible units?
No, 205 Taaffe Pl 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Taaffe Pl 1R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Taaffe Pl 1R has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Taaffe Pl 1R have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 205 Taaffe Pl 1R has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 205 Taaffe Pl 1R?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity