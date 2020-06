Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking new construction

Proudly Presenting 205 Gates Avenue:This newly constructed building is now featuring a 2 bed/2 bath apartment that is in mint condition. This condo quality unit is located in prime Clinton Hill. You will be in the epicenter of one of the most sought after neighborhoods NYC has to offer. Live walking distance to all the amazing cafes, restaurants and bars Clinton Hill and Fort Greene boasts. This property is walking distance to the A/C/G transit lines and is situated on a beautiful treelined block.This a great option for families, roommates or singles looking to capitalize on more space. First floor unit so no more walking up the steps!This apt features central A/C and all the luxuries you would expect in a condo. You will also find an abundance of natural light and sleek wooden floors throughout. Both bedrooms are large enough to be fully furnished to your taste. The master bedroom has a private full bathroom as well. The living room is an excellent space for entertaining family and friends. The apt is quite spacious and open as the unit is well over 1,000 sq feet. This doesn't include your private basement space for additional storage that features a private washer/dryer.The kitchen is gorgeous and features stainless steel appliances. Counter space is plentiful. The kitchen is open as well as the floor plan for the living space that provides an open feel and layout.As an extra bonus you will be the envy of all your friends by having your own private parking space with direct access into the apt. You will also have your own outdoor courtyard space to take advantage of during the summer months.Call David for a personal tour today!