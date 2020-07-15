203 N 8th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

*VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE -- PLEASE INQUIRE WITH JAMES*



*No Fee*



*Great deal on a large and sun-light one-bedroom on the Williamsburg Northside.*



This is a very large, king-sized, south-facing, one-bedroom apartment with a walk-in closet located in prime Williamsburg. This elevator building has free laundry and a furnished roof deck.



Take the elevator up to the second floor and enter your private foyer (bonus storage space) that leads into the apartment. Ample closet space, including a walk-in closet, provides enough room for all of your things. The bedroom can fit a king bed and additional furniture and the living room can accommodate an oversized sectional couch. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave.



Each apartment in the building has a video intercom system, and the building offers free laundry in the basement.



The location cannot be beat; right around the corner from the Bedford Avenue L train station, as well as all the cafes, shops, and restaurants that line Bedford and Driggs Avenues.



Sorry, pets are not allowed.



Available in the beginning of August. The apartment is occupied until the end of July, so out of health and safety concerns, in-person tours are only allowed after the current tenants move out.