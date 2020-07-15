All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 6 2020 at 5:03 PM

203 N 8th St

203 North 8th Street · (347) 403-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

203 North 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
microwave
*VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE -- PLEASE INQUIRE WITH JAMES*

*No Fee*

*Great deal on a large and sun-light one-bedroom on the Williamsburg Northside.*

This is a very large, king-sized, south-facing, one-bedroom apartment with a walk-in closet located in prime Williamsburg. This elevator building has free laundry and a furnished roof deck.

Take the elevator up to the second floor and enter your private foyer (bonus storage space) that leads into the apartment. Ample closet space, including a walk-in closet, provides enough room for all of your things. The bedroom can fit a king bed and additional furniture and the living room can accommodate an oversized sectional couch. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave.

Each apartment in the building has a video intercom system, and the building offers free laundry in the basement.

The location cannot be beat; right around the corner from the Bedford Avenue L train station, as well as all the cafes, shops, and restaurants that line Bedford and Driggs Avenues.

Sorry, pets are not allowed.

Available in the beginning of August. The apartment is occupied until the end of July, so out of health and safety concerns, in-person tours are only allowed after the current tenants move out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 N 8th St have any available units?
203 N 8th St has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 203 N 8th St have?
Some of 203 N 8th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 N 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
203 N 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 N 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 203 N 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 203 N 8th St offer parking?
No, 203 N 8th St does not offer parking.
Does 203 N 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 N 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 N 8th St have a pool?
No, 203 N 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 203 N 8th St have accessible units?
No, 203 N 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 203 N 8th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 N 8th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 N 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 N 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.
