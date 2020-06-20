All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:19 PM

200 RUTLAND ROAD

200 Rutland Road · (718) 875-1289
Location

200 Rutland Road, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit HOUSE · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Rare Lefferts Manor townhouse rental! Fully renovated in 2011, this gorgeous, 20 foot wide, one family brownstone is available for rent June 1, 2020. Built in the early 1900's, it is located on a tree-lined block in Historic Lefferts Manor.

At the parlor level, a gracious entrance foyer leads to the living room with its desirable open floor plan. Also on this level is the formal dining room, a new kitchen, and access to the brick back porch and the sun-filled south garden with flagstone terrace. The detailed woodwork, fireplace mantle, inlaid parquet floors, and stained glass skylight are typical of the period.

The house has 3 good-sized bedrooms and 3 renovated full baths. The large master bedroom with bay window has its own luxurious bath with an oversized shower and a separate bathtub. The loft-like English basement is finished and flexible, with open den/recreation space, a laundry room, excellent storage and a full bathroom with stall shower.

Rentals are rare in this historic district. The proximity to Prospect Park and the convenient 20 minute commute to Manhattan via the B/Q and 2/5 trains have made Prospect Lefferts a destination for convenience, comfort, and value.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 RUTLAND ROAD have any available units?
200 RUTLAND ROAD has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 RUTLAND ROAD have?
Some of 200 RUTLAND ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 RUTLAND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
200 RUTLAND ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 RUTLAND ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 200 RUTLAND ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 200 RUTLAND ROAD offer parking?
No, 200 RUTLAND ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 200 RUTLAND ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 RUTLAND ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 RUTLAND ROAD have a pool?
No, 200 RUTLAND ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 200 RUTLAND ROAD have accessible units?
No, 200 RUTLAND ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 200 RUTLAND ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 RUTLAND ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 RUTLAND ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 RUTLAND ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
