200 RUTLAND ROAD

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Rare Lefferts Manor townhouse rental! Fully renovated in 2011, this gorgeous, 20 foot wide, one family brownstone is available for rent June 1, 2020. Built in the early 1900's, it is located on a tree-lined block in Historic Lefferts Manor.



At the parlor level, a gracious entrance foyer leads to the living room with its desirable open floor plan. Also on this level is the formal dining room, a new kitchen, and access to the brick back porch and the sun-filled south garden with flagstone terrace. The detailed woodwork, fireplace mantle, inlaid parquet floors, and stained glass skylight are typical of the period.



The house has 3 good-sized bedrooms and 3 renovated full baths. The large master bedroom with bay window has its own luxurious bath with an oversized shower and a separate bathtub. The loft-like English basement is finished and flexible, with open den/recreation space, a laundry room, excellent storage and a full bathroom with stall shower.



Rentals are rare in this historic district. The proximity to Prospect Park and the convenient 20 minute commute to Manhattan via the B/Q and 2/5 trains have made Prospect Lefferts a destination for convenience, comfort, and value.