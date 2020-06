Amenities

Newly renovated 3 bedrooms in Prime Ocean very close to A/C train. This apartment extremely bright and cozy



APARTMENT FEATURES:-

~~ Lovely living space

~~ large windows

~~ 3 bedrooms with plenty of closets

~~ Nice Kitchen

~~ Hard wood floor through out

~~ Spacious bathroom



SORRY NO pets . Heat and hot water is included on the rent.



You will be able to enjoy a short commute into downtown Manhattan as well as an array of local shops and cafes in this area.

The A/C line is a close walk by C at Rockaway Av and C at Ralph Av and also catch B25 .



