Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities bbq/grill tennis court

2 Bed Prime Time Fort Green That Won't Break Your Bank!

**Pictures, Floorplans and Virtual Showings Coming Soon**



This 2Bed / 1 Bath apartment has a prime time location in one of the coolest neighborhoods in Brooklyn. 195 South Portland Ave is directly across from the Barclays Center --in the middle of it all and you have every possible amenity right outside of your front door.



This second floor apartment has a wide open living room with a wall of western facing windows that bathe the apartment in natural light. The two bedrooms, located in the back of the apartment, have eastern facing windows for morning sunshine.



The open plan kitchen, dining and living room feels wide open. And while that always sounded nice...after 2 months at home...the open space feels amazing! The $3,000 rent includes heat and hot water.



Located one block to A/C/G/2/3/4/5/B/D/Q/N/R and LIRR trains; 15min to Wall St and 30min to Midtown. Enjoy tennis, music, farmers market, and summer movies in Ft Green Park 3 blocks away. World class music and dance 5 minutes away at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Tons of bars and restaurants 5 minutes away, including Thai, Italian, BBQ, Japanese, Caribbean, Burgers & Beer, Ethiopian, Patisserie, French, Cuban and Southern the bars and restaurants of Park Slope are only 10 minutes. Location really is everything and this unit is in the middle of it all. Pratt Institute, Prospect Park, Brooklyn Botanical Garden, The Brooklyn Museum are all just a 10 min away. Several wine shops, supermarkets, and specialty grocery stores in the neighborhood as well. Adjacent neighborhoods within a 5min drive are Downtown Brooklyn. Boerum Hill, Prospect Heights, Clinton Hill, and Park Slope.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://listing3d.com/195-south-portland-avenue-fort-greene-brooklyn-new-york-ny/lYQAAFKAAAATX