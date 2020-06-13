All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
195 South Portland Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:19 PM

195 South Portland Avenue

195 South Portland Avenue · (917) 407-8840
Location

195 South Portland Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
tennis court
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
tennis court
2 Bed Prime Time Fort Green That Won't Break Your Bank!
**Pictures, Floorplans and Virtual Showings Coming Soon**

This 2Bed / 1 Bath apartment has a prime time location in one of the coolest neighborhoods in Brooklyn. 195 South Portland Ave is directly across from the Barclays Center --in the middle of it all and you have every possible amenity right outside of your front door.

This second floor apartment has a wide open living room with a wall of western facing windows that bathe the apartment in natural light. The two bedrooms, located in the back of the apartment, have eastern facing windows for morning sunshine.

The open plan kitchen, dining and living room feels wide open. And while that always sounded nice...after 2 months at home...the open space feels amazing! The $3,000 rent includes heat and hot water.

Located one block to A/C/G/2/3/4/5/B/D/Q/N/R and LIRR trains; 15min to Wall St and 30min to Midtown. Enjoy tennis, music, farmers market, and summer movies in Ft Green Park 3 blocks away. World class music and dance 5 minutes away at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Tons of bars and restaurants 5 minutes away, including Thai, Italian, BBQ, Japanese, Caribbean, Burgers & Beer, Ethiopian, Patisserie, French, Cuban and Southern the bars and restaurants of Park Slope are only 10 minutes. Location really is everything and this unit is in the middle of it all. Pratt Institute, Prospect Park, Brooklyn Botanical Garden, The Brooklyn Museum are all just a 10 min away. Several wine shops, supermarkets, and specialty grocery stores in the neighborhood as well. Adjacent neighborhoods within a 5min drive are Downtown Brooklyn. Boerum Hill, Prospect Heights, Clinton Hill, and Park Slope.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://listing3d.com/195-south-portland-avenue-fort-greene-brooklyn-new-york-ny/lYQAAFKAAAATX

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 South Portland Avenue have any available units?
195 South Portland Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 195 South Portland Avenue have?
Some of 195 South Portland Avenue's amenities include air conditioning, tennis court, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 South Portland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
195 South Portland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 South Portland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 195 South Portland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 195 South Portland Avenue offer parking?
No, 195 South Portland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 195 South Portland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 South Portland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 South Portland Avenue have a pool?
No, 195 South Portland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 195 South Portland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 195 South Portland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 195 South Portland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 South Portland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 South Portland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 195 South Portland Avenue has units with air conditioning.
