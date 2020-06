194 Scholes st

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry

INTRODUCING A HOT NEW UNIT IN THE PRIME AREA OF WILLIAMSBURG! DON'T MISS ON A MAGNIFICENT UNIT WITH DISHWASHER, LAUNDRY IN BUILDING, SHARED ROOF DECK, BALCONY & VIRTUAL DOORMAN!NO FEEGUARANTORS ALLOWEDPETS ALLOWEDAMENITIESINCLUDED:Private BathsStainless steel kitchenBeautiful bathroom, fully tiled with modern designVirtual DoormanDishwasherSHARED ROOD DECKBALCONY WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE IN EACH ROOMLAUNDRY IN BUILDINGRight next to amazing restaurants, shops, grocery shops, and much more.Transits L is available within a 5min walk distanceCALL/TEXT TODAY FOR QUICK SHOWING , 929.810.6270 ARI