190 Saint Johns Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities playground bike storage

A Truly Perfect Duplex Rental Opportunity! This impressive 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home spans the top two floors of a grand 20 foot wide brownstone located in the heart of North Park Slope right off 7th Avenue on picturesque Saint Johns Place. This outstanding residence has been meticulously renovated from top to bottom restoring its prewar charm and detail while matching it with all modern amenities making a truly special place to live. Entering the unit from the front stoop allows for a spacious and private entry foyer perfect for bike storage, strollers or scooters before heading upstairs to the grand living area. One flight up, the floor through living space greets you with an abundance of light which pours through six oversize windows. The light and open floor plan enhances the finishes of a beautifully renovated chef's kitchen which is flanked by a formal dining area and over-sized living room with decorative fireplaces and powder room. Quietly located upstairs you will find three graciously sized bedrooms with a full bath and a gorgeous ensuite in the master. The home is also equipped with new hardwood floors throughout, central air conditioning, washer/dryer and an abundance of closet space. Conveniently located right off of 7th Avenue in Park Slope you have neighborhoods boutique shops and amazing restaurants at your fingertips. Moments away is coveted Prospect Park for endless enjoyment from biking/jogging paths, ball fields and playgrounds! For your commute, the express B/Q and 2/3 trains are only 1 block away!