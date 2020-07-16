All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
190 Saint Johns Place
190 Saint Johns Place

190 Saint Johns Place · (631) 338-0979
Brooklyn
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

190 Saint Johns Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$8,795

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
bike storage
A Truly Perfect Duplex Rental Opportunity! This impressive 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home spans the top two floors of a grand 20 foot wide brownstone located in the heart of North Park Slope right off 7th Avenue on picturesque Saint Johns Place. This outstanding residence has been meticulously renovated from top to bottom restoring its prewar charm and detail while matching it with all modern amenities making a truly special place to live. Entering the unit from the front stoop allows for a spacious and private entry foyer perfect for bike storage, strollers or scooters before heading upstairs to the grand living area. One flight up, the floor through living space greets you with an abundance of light which pours through six oversize windows. The light and open floor plan enhances the finishes of a beautifully renovated chef's kitchen which is flanked by a formal dining area and over-sized living room with decorative fireplaces and powder room. Quietly located upstairs you will find three graciously sized bedrooms with a full bath and a gorgeous ensuite in the master. The home is also equipped with new hardwood floors throughout, central air conditioning, washer/dryer and an abundance of closet space. Conveniently located right off of 7th Avenue in Park Slope you have neighborhoods boutique shops and amazing restaurants at your fingertips. Moments away is coveted Prospect Park for endless enjoyment from biking/jogging paths, ball fields and playgrounds! For your commute, the express B/Q and 2/3 trains are only 1 block away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Saint Johns Place have any available units?
190 Saint Johns Place has a unit available for $8,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 190 Saint Johns Place have?
Some of 190 Saint Johns Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Saint Johns Place currently offering any rent specials?
190 Saint Johns Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Saint Johns Place pet-friendly?
No, 190 Saint Johns Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 190 Saint Johns Place offer parking?
No, 190 Saint Johns Place does not offer parking.
Does 190 Saint Johns Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 190 Saint Johns Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Saint Johns Place have a pool?
No, 190 Saint Johns Place does not have a pool.
Does 190 Saint Johns Place have accessible units?
No, 190 Saint Johns Place does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Saint Johns Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 Saint Johns Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Saint Johns Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 190 Saint Johns Place has units with air conditioning.
