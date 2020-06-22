19 PIERREPONT STREET

Amenities

Lovely Brooklyn Heights 2 bedroom 2 bath floor-through in a converted brownstone. Marvelous light, views of charming Pierrepont Street and the quiet gardens behind. The second bedroom is a perfect work from home location. Desirable features include lots of closet space, built-in bookshelves and cabinetry, wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors, new washer/dryer, fully equipped kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, gas cook top, and wall oven. Located in NYC's first & favorite Historic District, pleasant times await on the Promenade and in Brooklyn Bridge Park. Shops, restaurants & all major subway lines nearby. The elevator is being replaced, the apartment is two short flights up. Gas and electric utilities are paid by tenant. Smoke-free. Sorry, no pets. Available July 1.