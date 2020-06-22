All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
19 PIERREPONT STREET
19 PIERREPONT STREET

19 Pierrepont Street · No Longer Available
Location

19 Pierrepont Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
Lovely Brooklyn Heights 2 bedroom 2 bath floor-through in a converted brownstone. Marvelous light, views of charming Pierrepont Street and the quiet gardens behind. The second bedroom is a perfect work from home location. Desirable features include lots of closet space, built-in bookshelves and cabinetry, wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors, new washer/dryer, fully equipped kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, gas cook top, and wall oven. Located in NYC's first & favorite Historic District, pleasant times await on the Promenade and in Brooklyn Bridge Park. Shops, restaurants & all major subway lines nearby. The elevator is being replaced, the apartment is two short flights up. Gas and electric utilities are paid by tenant. Smoke-free. Sorry, no pets. Available July 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 PIERREPONT STREET have any available units?
19 PIERREPONT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 19 PIERREPONT STREET have?
Some of 19 PIERREPONT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 PIERREPONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
19 PIERREPONT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 PIERREPONT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 19 PIERREPONT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 19 PIERREPONT STREET offer parking?
No, 19 PIERREPONT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 19 PIERREPONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 PIERREPONT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 PIERREPONT STREET have a pool?
No, 19 PIERREPONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 19 PIERREPONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 19 PIERREPONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 19 PIERREPONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 PIERREPONT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 PIERREPONT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 PIERREPONT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
