All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 189 Metropolitan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
189 Metropolitan Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:42 PM

189 Metropolitan Avenue

189 Metropolitan Avenue · (718) 422-2553
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

189 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1ST FLOOR · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautiful Over Sized 1 bedroom on the Top floor of a Townhouse,Sun filled, Closets Galore, A huge living Room with Big windows that allows for Great light, lovely Kitchen, full bath with Shower/Tub, Parquet Floors,Situated on the Corner of Northside and Southside by Bedford ave, L train on Bedford ave, Shops, Bars,Restaurants, A move Hall, all by your door step, Heat, Electricity and hot water is included Sweet deal, Pets on case by case Basis A must see Apartment, Ready to Move in. Available February 15 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 Metropolitan Avenue have any available units?
189 Metropolitan Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 189 Metropolitan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
189 Metropolitan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Metropolitan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 189 Metropolitan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 189 Metropolitan Avenue offer parking?
No, 189 Metropolitan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 189 Metropolitan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 189 Metropolitan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Metropolitan Avenue have a pool?
No, 189 Metropolitan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 189 Metropolitan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 189 Metropolitan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Metropolitan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 189 Metropolitan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 189 Metropolitan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 189 Metropolitan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 189 Metropolitan Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity