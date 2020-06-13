189 Metropolitan Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A beautiful Over Sized 1 bedroom on the Top floor of a Townhouse,Sun filled, Closets Galore, A huge living Room with Big windows that allows for Great light, lovely Kitchen, full bath with Shower/Tub, Parquet Floors,Situated on the Corner of Northside and Southside by Bedford ave, L train on Bedford ave, Shops, Bars,Restaurants, A move Hall, all by your door step, Heat, Electricity and hot water is included Sweet deal, Pets on case by case Basis A must see Apartment, Ready to Move in. Available February 15 2019