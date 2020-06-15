189 Bridge Street

Amenities

A true split two bedroom / two bathroom with HUGE BALCONY at an INCREDIBLE value in one of DUMBO / Downtown Brooklyn luxury buildings. High ceilings, 9FT+ that create an airy feel, that blends seamlessly to your generous outdoor space. Enjoy sunsets on your exquisite private balcony over a FULL Manhattan Bridge view. Generous split bedroom layout, BOTH bedrooms comfortably fit a queen sized bed with dressers and sound stopping windows for quiet and solitude. Recessed lighting, latest stainless steel appliances including Bosch, Viking Stove, Wolf range-hood that VENTS OUT, washer/dryer in unit, and Sub-Zero wine cooler.



Building amenities include 24hr concierge service, on-site super and handyman staff, exclusive gym overlooking outdoor terrace. Outdoor terrace currently being renovated but anticipated to be completed imminently will include wood burning fire pit, 3 zone audio system, high-speed WiFi access, and a large BBQ island complete with cook's sink. Parking available in building for lease (~$300/mo) and storage (~$250/mo). DO NOT MISS.



Sorry No Pets

Newly built CityPoint is down the street, housing renowned Dekalb Food Market, Trader Joe's, Target, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. No shortage of amazing food, Wegman's and Whole Foods recently opened. The Apple store, is half a mile away. 10 subway lines, including the A/C/F/R/Q/B/2/3/4/5. As featured in media and press Downtown Brooklyn has become Brooklyn's premier residential destination.