Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

189 Bridge Street

189 Bridge Street · (646) 389-1887
Location

189 Bridge Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8-C · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
*CONTACT EXCLUSIVE AGENT FOR VIDEO & VIRTUAL TOUR *
* NO BROKER FEE SPRAWLING 2 BEDROOM *
A true split two bedroom / two bathroom with HUGE BALCONY at an INCREDIBLE value in one of DUMBO / Downtown Brooklyn luxury buildings. High ceilings, 9FT+ that create an airy feel, that blends seamlessly to your generous outdoor space. Enjoy sunsets on your exquisite private balcony over a FULL Manhattan Bridge view. Generous split bedroom layout, BOTH bedrooms comfortably fit a queen sized bed with dressers and sound stopping windows for quiet and solitude. Recessed lighting, latest stainless steel appliances including Bosch, Viking Stove, Wolf range-hood that VENTS OUT, washer/dryer in unit, and Sub-Zero wine cooler.

Building amenities include 24hr concierge service, on-site super and handyman staff, exclusive gym overlooking outdoor terrace. Outdoor terrace currently being renovated but anticipated to be completed imminently will include wood burning fire pit, 3 zone audio system, high-speed WiFi access, and a large BBQ island complete with cook's sink. Parking available in building for lease (~$300/mo) and storage (~$250/mo). DO NOT MISS.

Sorry No Pets
Newly built CityPoint is down the street, housing renowned Dekalb Food Market, Trader Joe's, Target, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. No shortage of amazing food, Wegman's and Whole Foods recently opened. The Apple store, is half a mile away. 10 subway lines, including the A/C/F/R/Q/B/2/3/4/5. As featured in media and press Downtown Brooklyn has become Brooklyn's premier residential destination.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 Bridge Street have any available units?
189 Bridge Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 189 Bridge Street have?
Some of 189 Bridge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 Bridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
189 Bridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Bridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 189 Bridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 189 Bridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 189 Bridge Street does offer parking.
Does 189 Bridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 189 Bridge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Bridge Street have a pool?
No, 189 Bridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 189 Bridge Street have accessible units?
No, 189 Bridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Bridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 189 Bridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 189 Bridge Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 189 Bridge Street has units with air conditioning.
