1866 Madison Pl

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

TENANT PAYS $1800 MONTHLY. PRICE ADVERTISED IS THE AVERAGE RENT OF ONE MONTH FREE ON A 12 MONTH LEASE.



Available

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom



Concessions

No Fee

One Month Free

4 Months Free Parking



Apartment Features

Hardwood Floors

Stainless Steel appliances

Heat and Hot Water Included

PICTURES ARE OF A SIMILAR UNIT



Building Features

Laundry in Basement

Steps from Marine Park



Ah, the great outdoors. Where wildlife is hard to find in the city, Marine Park is an oasis from the daily hustle and bustle (not to mention all that concrete). Spread out over 798 acres and designated as a Forever Wild Reserve, visitors can explore bike paths and nature trails, play a round of golf, and even kayak.



Marine Park Rentals features one and two bedroom residences. Built in 1950, this building is perfectly situated in quiet southeast Brooklyn.



Spanning two boroughs and 11 vibrant neighborhoods, Borough Rentals boasts 16 true-to-you properties that will enrich the life youve imagined for yourself. Whether you see yourself tucked away on brownstone-lined streets, or right in the middle of everything that Brooklyn and Queens has to offer, these diverse spaces deliver a unique dynamic that caters to every individual need. From location to personality, Borough Rentals lets you choose the way you live.