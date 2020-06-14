All apartments in Brooklyn
1866 Madison Pl
1866 Madison Pl

1866 Madison Place · (917) 757-6412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
1866 Madison Place, Brooklyn, NY 11229
Marine Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 62B · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
TENANT PAYS $1800 MONTHLY. PRICE ADVERTISED IS THE AVERAGE RENT OF ONE MONTH FREE ON A 12 MONTH LEASE.

Available
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom

Concessions
No Fee
One Month Free
4 Months Free Parking

Apartment Features
Hardwood Floors
Stainless Steel appliances
Heat and Hot Water Included
PICTURES ARE OF A SIMILAR UNIT

Building Features
Laundry in Basement
Steps from Marine Park

Ah, the great outdoors. Where wildlife is hard to find in the city, Marine Park is an oasis from the daily hustle and bustle (not to mention all that concrete). Spread out over 798 acres and designated as a Forever Wild Reserve, visitors can explore bike paths and nature trails, play a round of golf, and even kayak.

Marine Park Rentals features one and two bedroom residences. Built in 1950, this building is perfectly situated in quiet southeast Brooklyn.

Spanning two boroughs and 11 vibrant neighborhoods, Borough Rentals boasts 16 true-to-you properties that will enrich the life youve imagined for yourself. Whether you see yourself tucked away on brownstone-lined streets, or right in the middle of everything that Brooklyn and Queens has to offer, these diverse spaces deliver a unique dynamic that caters to every individual need. From location to personality, Borough Rentals lets you choose the way you live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1866 Madison Pl have any available units?
1866 Madison Pl has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1866 Madison Pl have?
Some of 1866 Madison Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1866 Madison Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1866 Madison Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1866 Madison Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1866 Madison Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1866 Madison Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1866 Madison Pl does offer parking.
Does 1866 Madison Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1866 Madison Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1866 Madison Pl have a pool?
No, 1866 Madison Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1866 Madison Pl have accessible units?
No, 1866 Madison Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1866 Madison Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1866 Madison Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1866 Madison Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1866 Madison Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
