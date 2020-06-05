185 Leonard St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool table yoga

This spectacular building has everything you could want is on site- laundry room, fitness center, yoga studio, several beautiful and comfortable tenant lounges where you can host gatherings, watch movies or the big game, even play billiards and air hockey.



The unit itself is a totally contemporary studio with a high, pitched ceiling, and tons of windows for great light. Studio area large enough for both a bedroom, and a living room space. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and full size dishwasher. New, modern bathroom. Hall closet with hanging space, plus two more large crawlspace rooms for additional hideaway storage.



10 Minute Walk to the L train at Graham, Grand, Metropolitan, or Montrose, the G train at Broadway, or the J/M at Hewes.



Must have excellent credit and income of 40x the monthly rent to qualify. Guarantors accepted.



