Brooklyn, NY
185 Leonard St
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

185 Leonard St

185 Leonard St · (347) 735-6055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

185 Leonard St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool table
yoga
This spectacular building has everything you could want is on site- laundry room, fitness center, yoga studio, several beautiful and comfortable tenant lounges where you can host gatherings, watch movies or the big game, even play billiards and air hockey.

The unit itself is a totally contemporary studio with a high, pitched ceiling, and tons of windows for great light. Studio area large enough for both a bedroom, and a living room space. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and full size dishwasher. New, modern bathroom. Hall closet with hanging space, plus two more large crawlspace rooms for additional hideaway storage.

10 Minute Walk to the L train at Graham, Grand, Metropolitan, or Montrose, the G train at Broadway, or the J/M at Hewes. 

Must have excellent credit and income of 40x the monthly rent to qualify. Guarantors accepted. 

 

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Leonard St have any available units?
185 Leonard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 185 Leonard St have?
Some of 185 Leonard St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Leonard St currently offering any rent specials?
185 Leonard St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Leonard St pet-friendly?
No, 185 Leonard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 185 Leonard St offer parking?
No, 185 Leonard St does not offer parking.
Does 185 Leonard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 Leonard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Leonard St have a pool?
No, 185 Leonard St does not have a pool.
Does 185 Leonard St have accessible units?
No, 185 Leonard St does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Leonard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 185 Leonard St has units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Leonard St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 185 Leonard St has units with air conditioning.
