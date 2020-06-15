184 Kent Avenue

Amenities

Stunning water views 1BR at Austin Nichol House. Available for May 1st move in. Unit B603 is a beautiful 1BR 1BA looking at water views from both living and bedroom. A truly stunning home with oversized windows facing south, filling the entire apartment with abundant sunlight. Large open living room connects you to your guests while being behind the modern kitchen, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances & custom cabinetry. The large bedroom allows you to fit a king bed comfortably and more. Gorgeous wood flooring throughout, custom window treatments, and washer/dryer combo completes this stunning unit.Built in 1915 as a Grocery Trade, then later converted into a Bourbon distillery, Austin Nichols House has been expertly preserved and converted into a beacon of contemporary loft living. Situated in prime Williamsburg, Austin Nichols House is one of only a few landmarked buildings nestled along the Brooklyn Waterfront offering Manhattan Skyline views, tranquil outdoor space and the North Williamsburg Ferry Landing located outside of the buildings front door. Boasting over 30,000 square feet of amenity space, residents enjoy a waterfront gym, children's playroom, landscaped courtyard and roof deck, residents lounge with catering kitchen, co-working spaces, movie theatre, music rehearsal room, zen garden with firepit, and building garage.Conveniently located on the North Brooklyn Waterfront, overlooking the largest stretch of the East River and offering direct access to the East River Ferry, North 5th Street Pier and the East River State Park. Just one stop from Manhattan. Short walk to L train, with 5 minutes ride to Manhattan. Adjacent to Domino Park, a splendid waterfront park where views can be enjoyed of the Manhattan skyline, and provides an optimal area and pet recreation. Just two blocks from Whole Food and Duane Reade. Surrounded by various local charming restaurants, salons, boutiques and retail stores.