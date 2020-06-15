All apartments in Brooklyn
184 Kent Avenue
184 Kent Avenue

184 Kent Avenue · (917) 882-2279
Location

184 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit B603 · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
garage
media room
Stunning water views 1BR at Austin Nichol House. Available for May 1st move in. Unit B603 is a beautiful 1BR 1BA looking at water views from both living and bedroom. A truly stunning home with oversized windows facing south, filling the entire apartment with abundant sunlight. Large open living room connects you to your guests while being behind the modern kitchen, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances & custom cabinetry. The large bedroom allows you to fit a king bed comfortably and more. Gorgeous wood flooring throughout, custom window treatments, and washer/dryer combo completes this stunning unit.Built in 1915 as a Grocery Trade, then later converted into a Bourbon distillery, Austin Nichols House has been expertly preserved and converted into a beacon of contemporary loft living. Situated in prime Williamsburg, Austin Nichols House is one of only a few landmarked buildings nestled along the Brooklyn Waterfront offering Manhattan Skyline views, tranquil outdoor space and the North Williamsburg Ferry Landing located outside of the buildings front door. Boasting over 30,000 square feet of amenity space, residents enjoy a waterfront gym, children's playroom, landscaped courtyard and roof deck, residents lounge with catering kitchen, co-working spaces, movie theatre, music rehearsal room, zen garden with firepit, and building garage.Conveniently located on the North Brooklyn Waterfront, overlooking the largest stretch of the East River and offering direct access to the East River Ferry, North 5th Street Pier and the East River State Park. Just one stop from Manhattan. Short walk to L train, with 5 minutes ride to Manhattan. Adjacent to Domino Park, a splendid waterfront park where views can be enjoyed of the Manhattan skyline, and provides an optimal area and pet recreation. Just two blocks from Whole Food and Duane Reade. Surrounded by various local charming restaurants, salons, boutiques and retail stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 Kent Avenue have any available units?
184 Kent Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 184 Kent Avenue have?
Some of 184 Kent Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 Kent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
184 Kent Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 Kent Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 184 Kent Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 184 Kent Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 184 Kent Avenue does offer parking.
Does 184 Kent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 184 Kent Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 Kent Avenue have a pool?
No, 184 Kent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 184 Kent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 184 Kent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 184 Kent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 184 Kent Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 184 Kent Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 184 Kent Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
