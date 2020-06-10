175 Chauncey Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors furnished

NO-FEE!FURNISHED for same rate. TWO blocks away from EXPRESS and local train. Be in Manhattan in less than 15 minutes! Perfect THREE bedroom apartment on one of the most Zen blocks in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Very bright unit with double exposures -- South & North facing. Living room is spacious and functional. All kitchen appliances are up to date. Hardwood floors throughout. WASHER/DRYER is newly installed.IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. In the neighborhood: (2) Parks (Fulton Park and Jackie Robinson Park), two blocks from shops and stores on Fulton. Popular restaurants/eateries; Peaches, Daddy green's, Casablanca, Manny's..etc and much more!BROKERS CYOF.