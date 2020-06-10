All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 175 Chauncey Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
175 Chauncey Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:15 PM

175 Chauncey Street

175 Chauncey Street · (718) 290-2498
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

175 Chauncey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
NO-FEE!FURNISHED for same rate. TWO blocks away from EXPRESS and local train. Be in Manhattan in less than 15 minutes! Perfect THREE bedroom apartment on one of the most Zen blocks in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Very bright unit with double exposures -- South & North facing. Living room is spacious and functional. All kitchen appliances are up to date. Hardwood floors throughout. WASHER/DRYER is newly installed.IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. In the neighborhood: (2) Parks (Fulton Park and Jackie Robinson Park), two blocks from shops and stores on Fulton. Popular restaurants/eateries; Peaches, Daddy green's, Casablanca, Manny's..etc and much more!BROKERS CYOF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Chauncey Street have any available units?
175 Chauncey Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 175 Chauncey Street currently offering any rent specials?
175 Chauncey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Chauncey Street pet-friendly?
No, 175 Chauncey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 175 Chauncey Street offer parking?
No, 175 Chauncey Street does not offer parking.
Does 175 Chauncey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 Chauncey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Chauncey Street have a pool?
No, 175 Chauncey Street does not have a pool.
Does 175 Chauncey Street have accessible units?
No, 175 Chauncey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Chauncey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Chauncey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Chauncey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 Chauncey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 175 Chauncey Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity