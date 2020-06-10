All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 173 Underhill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
173 Underhill Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

173 Underhill Avenue

173 Underhill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Prospect Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

173 Underhill Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very pretty, top floor, two plus a den in a townhouse. Living room boasts original parquet floors and decorative mantel. Plenty of room to cook and entertain in open kitchen. Large rear bedroom is very quiet and has an additional adjacent,windowed room which works well as a den or home office. Second bedroom is very good sized and completely separate. Prime location just steps to Prospect Park, Grand Army Plaza, Botanic Gardens, Farmer's Market and Park Slope. Sorry, absolutely no pets or smoking of any kind due to allergies. Video available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Underhill Avenue have any available units?
173 Underhill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 173 Underhill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
173 Underhill Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Underhill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 173 Underhill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 173 Underhill Avenue offer parking?
No, 173 Underhill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 173 Underhill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 Underhill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Underhill Avenue have a pool?
No, 173 Underhill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 173 Underhill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 173 Underhill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Underhill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 Underhill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 173 Underhill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 173 Underhill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology