173 Underhill Avenue

Very pretty, top floor, two plus a den in a townhouse. Living room boasts original parquet floors and decorative mantel. Plenty of room to cook and entertain in open kitchen. Large rear bedroom is very quiet and has an additional adjacent,windowed room which works well as a den or home office. Second bedroom is very good sized and completely separate. Prime location just steps to Prospect Park, Grand Army Plaza, Botanic Gardens, Farmer's Market and Park Slope. Sorry, absolutely no pets or smoking of any kind due to allergies. Video available upon request.