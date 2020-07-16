172 Wilson Avenue

Amenities

Large, light-filled, loft-style 2 bed/2 bath with oak wood floors in boutique, elevator condo building in the heart of Bushwick, one of the most rapidly evolving neighborhoods that has been coined as a "bohemian enclave."



Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances include Miele dishwasher, LG refrigerator and Bertazzoni 6-burner stove and white stone countertops. Master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet can easily fit a king size bed. Second bedroom can easily fit a queen size bed.



Unit also has central AC/Heat, new LG washer & dryer, Video Intercom, coded access for front of building and common roof with skyline view and perfect for BBQ.



Close to wonderful bars, shops and restaurants including Foster Sundry, Millie's Cuban Cafe, La Loncheria, Maite and Le Garage to name a few. Conveniently located 2 blocks to the Central Ave M train stop, 3 blocks from the Dekalb L train stop and 5 blocks to the Kosciuszko Street J train stop. Pets upon approval.