Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:17 AM

172 Wilson Avenue

172 Wilson Avenue · (949) 637-5729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

172 Wilson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Large, light-filled, loft-style 2 bed/2 bath with oak wood floors in boutique, elevator condo building in the heart of Bushwick, one of the most rapidly evolving neighborhoods that has been coined as a "bohemian enclave."

Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances include Miele dishwasher, LG refrigerator and Bertazzoni 6-burner stove and white stone countertops. Master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet can easily fit a king size bed. Second bedroom can easily fit a queen size bed.

Unit also has central AC/Heat, new LG washer & dryer, Video Intercom, coded access for front of building and common roof with skyline view and perfect for BBQ.

Close to wonderful bars, shops and restaurants including Foster Sundry, Millie's Cuban Cafe, La Loncheria, Maite and Le Garage to name a few. Conveniently located 2 blocks to the Central Ave M train stop, 3 blocks from the Dekalb L train stop and 5 blocks to the Kosciuszko Street J train stop. Pets upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Wilson Avenue have any available units?
172 Wilson Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 172 Wilson Avenue have?
Some of 172 Wilson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 Wilson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
172 Wilson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Wilson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 172 Wilson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 172 Wilson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 172 Wilson Avenue offers parking.
Does 172 Wilson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 172 Wilson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Wilson Avenue have a pool?
No, 172 Wilson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 172 Wilson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 172 Wilson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Wilson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 172 Wilson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Wilson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 172 Wilson Avenue has units with air conditioning.
