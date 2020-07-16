All apartments in Brooklyn
172 North 1st Street

172 North 1st Street · (646) 462-0226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

172 North 1st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO FEE OVER sized 3 bed 1 bath unit on a quaint and quiet block in Prime Williamsburg.3 true windowed bedrooms (bedrooms will fit Queen sized beds) with closet space.Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances (ownership will install dishwasher prior to new tenants moving in) opens up to your impressive sized living room. Sunshine comes through each bedroom and in through the skylight in the living room.11'06 feet tall ceilings and hardwood floors gives it a great lofty vibe Nearby there is Dokebi, Williamsburg Cinema, Four Horsemen, Birds of a Feather, Samurai Mama within two blocks. Uva/ Whole Foods / Equinox / Apple Store/ Brooklyn Market Grocers/ McCarren Park.J M Z at Marcy and the L at Bedford Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 North 1st Street have any available units?
172 North 1st Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 172 North 1st Street have?
Some of 172 North 1st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 North 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
172 North 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 North 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 172 North 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 172 North 1st Street offer parking?
No, 172 North 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 172 North 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 North 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 North 1st Street have a pool?
No, 172 North 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 172 North 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 172 North 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 172 North 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 172 North 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 172 North 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 North 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
