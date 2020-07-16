172 North 1st Street

Amenities

NO FEE OVER sized 3 bed 1 bath unit on a quaint and quiet block in Prime Williamsburg.3 true windowed bedrooms (bedrooms will fit Queen sized beds) with closet space.Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances (ownership will install dishwasher prior to new tenants moving in) opens up to your impressive sized living room. Sunshine comes through each bedroom and in through the skylight in the living room.11'06 feet tall ceilings and hardwood floors gives it a great lofty vibe Nearby there is Dokebi, Williamsburg Cinema, Four Horsemen, Birds of a Feather, Samurai Mama within two blocks. Uva/ Whole Foods / Equinox / Apple Store/ Brooklyn Market Grocers/ McCarren Park.J M Z at Marcy and the L at Bedford Ave.