171 Columbia Hts

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors gym concierge doorman

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities concierge doorman gym

*Please see link below for a full 3D Walkthrough of the apartment including floorplan and measurements*



Available for rent at The Standish, is residence 4D, a 1,046 SF, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Brooklyn Heights. This apartment features some original prewar details like bay windows in the living space, balanced with modern features throughout. Wide-plank Austrian white oak flooring, and a kitchen outfitted with Italian Carerra marble countertops and island, and custom designed cabinetry with a separate pantry. The kitchen is appointed with premium Bertazzoni-Italia and Bosch appliances and natural brass Fantini fixtures. The bathrooms feature rain showers, travertine and mosaic accents, and Fantini fixtures in natural brass.



The Standish offers 24/7 doorman & concierge services, a fitness studio, a playroom and a landscaped rooftop terrace with harbor views.