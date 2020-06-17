All apartments in Brooklyn
171 Columbia Hts

171 Columbia Heights · (917) 363-7436
Location

171 Columbia Heights, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4D · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
*Please see link below for a full 3D Walkthrough of the apartment including floorplan and measurements*

Available for rent at The Standish, is residence 4D, a 1,046 SF, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Brooklyn Heights. This apartment features some original prewar details like bay windows in the living space, balanced with modern features throughout. Wide-plank Austrian white oak flooring, and a kitchen outfitted with Italian Carerra marble countertops and island, and custom designed cabinetry with a separate pantry. The kitchen is appointed with premium Bertazzoni-Italia and Bosch appliances and natural brass Fantini fixtures. The bathrooms feature rain showers, travertine and mosaic accents, and Fantini fixtures in natural brass.

The Standish offers 24/7 doorman & concierge services, a fitness studio, a playroom and a landscaped rooftop terrace with harbor views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Columbia Hts have any available units?
171 Columbia Hts has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 171 Columbia Hts have?
Some of 171 Columbia Hts's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 Columbia Hts currently offering any rent specials?
171 Columbia Hts isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Columbia Hts pet-friendly?
No, 171 Columbia Hts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 171 Columbia Hts offer parking?
No, 171 Columbia Hts does not offer parking.
Does 171 Columbia Hts have units with washers and dryers?
No, 171 Columbia Hts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Columbia Hts have a pool?
No, 171 Columbia Hts does not have a pool.
Does 171 Columbia Hts have accessible units?
No, 171 Columbia Hts does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Columbia Hts have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 Columbia Hts does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 171 Columbia Hts have units with air conditioning?
No, 171 Columbia Hts does not have units with air conditioning.
