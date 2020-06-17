All apartments in Brooklyn
170 State Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:03 PM

170 State Street

170 State Street · (718) 923-8010
Location

170 State Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1-D · Avail. now

$2,050

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

170 State Street 1D Studio apartment for rent in Brooklyn Heights. This studio apartment for rent is situated in a walk up building and features==Hardwood floor==Exposed Brick==High ceiling==Generous closet space==Decorative fireplace==Stainless steel appliances/DISHWASHER==Laundry On-Site==Bike storage ($25 per month)2345 train at Borough hallNR at Court StreetACF at Jay Street Metro Tech StationActual pictures usedNeighborhood offer everything from Trader Joes, Target, Century 21, New York Sports Club, many more cafe and restaurants170 State Street 1D

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 State Street have any available units?
170 State Street has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 170 State Street have?
Some of 170 State Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
170 State Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 State Street pet-friendly?
No, 170 State Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 170 State Street offer parking?
No, 170 State Street does not offer parking.
Does 170 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 State Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 State Street have a pool?
No, 170 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 170 State Street have accessible units?
No, 170 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 170 State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 State Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 170 State Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 State Street does not have units with air conditioning.
