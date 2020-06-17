Amenities

170 State Street 1D Studio apartment for rent in Brooklyn Heights. This studio apartment for rent is situated in a walk up building and features==Hardwood floor==Exposed Brick==High ceiling==Generous closet space==Decorative fireplace==Stainless steel appliances/DISHWASHER==Laundry On-Site==Bike storage ($25 per month)2345 train at Borough hallNR at Court StreetACF at Jay Street Metro Tech StationActual pictures usedNeighborhood offer everything from Trader Joes, Target, Century 21, New York Sports Club, many more cafe and restaurants170 State Street 1D