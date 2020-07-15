All apartments in Brooklyn
170 15th Street
170 15th Street

170 15th Street
Location

170 15th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You are in luck! This lovely, bright 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with office is the entire top floor of a classic South Park Slope town house.

With a nicely renovated, sun-filled, open kitchen and dining area that spills into a spacious living room, cooking and entertaining is seamless. The charming decorative detailing and well maintained planked pine floors bring warmth and nostalgia to this large third floor apartment.

The master bedroom is generously sized, bright and airy with a deep closet. The second room is large enough for a full/queen size bed and nightstand. There is a smaller room that could be used as a small bedroom or home-office. You decide.

The apartment is close to so many conveniences that Park Slope has to offer; cafes, restaurants, salons, banks and grocery stores. The F/G and R trains are easily accessible as are the BQE and Prospect Expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 15th Street have any available units?
170 15th Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 170 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
170 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 170 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 170 15th Street offer parking?
No, 170 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 170 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 15th Street have a pool?
No, 170 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 170 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 170 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 170 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 170 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
