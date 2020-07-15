170 15th Street

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

You are in luck! This lovely, bright 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with office is the entire top floor of a classic South Park Slope town house.



With a nicely renovated, sun-filled, open kitchen and dining area that spills into a spacious living room, cooking and entertaining is seamless. The charming decorative detailing and well maintained planked pine floors bring warmth and nostalgia to this large third floor apartment.



The master bedroom is generously sized, bright and airy with a deep closet. The second room is large enough for a full/queen size bed and nightstand. There is a smaller room that could be used as a small bedroom or home-office. You decide.



The apartment is close to so many conveniences that Park Slope has to offer; cafes, restaurants, salons, banks and grocery stores. The F/G and R trains are easily accessible as are the BQE and Prospect Expressway.