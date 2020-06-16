All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 168 Washington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
168 Washington Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

168 Washington Avenue

168 Washington Avenue · (917) 753-4315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Clinton Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

168 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
We have a gorgeous newly renovated large three-bedroom apartment available to rent as soon as possible!

The gourmet kitchen has custom cabinets, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances.

The bathroom has ultra-modern fixtures, marble tiles and a window for ventilation.

There are hardwood floors and great closet space throughout the unit.

All of this is steps to everything!

Ladies and gentlemen this is the deal of the week and it won't last!,Great 2bed/1bath in PRIME Fort Greene! Apartment amenities include: dishwasher, microwave, hardwood flooring throughout. Closest train is the G. Close to plenty of shops, eatery, supermarket, laundry and dry cleaning. Fort Greene Park is moments away. 10 mins from Manhattan. Gas & heat included

Price reflected is the net effective rent of one month free for a 16 month lease. The gross rent is $2,595 .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Washington Avenue have any available units?
168 Washington Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 168 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 168 Washington Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
168 Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 168 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 168 Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 168 Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 168 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 168 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 168 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 168 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 168 Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 168 Washington Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity