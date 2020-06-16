168 Washington Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

We have a gorgeous newly renovated large three-bedroom apartment available to rent as soon as possible!



The gourmet kitchen has custom cabinets, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances.



The bathroom has ultra-modern fixtures, marble tiles and a window for ventilation.



There are hardwood floors and great closet space throughout the unit.



All of this is steps to everything!



Ladies and gentlemen this is the deal of the week and it won't last!,Great 2bed/1bath in PRIME Fort Greene! Apartment amenities include: dishwasher, microwave, hardwood flooring throughout. Closest train is the G. Close to plenty of shops, eatery, supermarket, laundry and dry cleaning. Fort Greene Park is moments away. 10 mins from Manhattan. Gas & heat included



Price reflected is the net effective rent of one month free for a 16 month lease. The gross rent is $2,595 .