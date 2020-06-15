All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 168 MESEROLE ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
168 MESEROLE ST.
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

168 MESEROLE ST.

168 Meserole Street · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

168 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Luxury Duplex - 1.5 baths with *Private Backyard and in unit washer dryer!*Located on Meserole St and Graham Ave, Seconds from the Montrose Ave L train , as well as a short walk to the J M Z at Hewes St and the Broadway G Trains - in the heart of Williamsburg this area is as cool as it gets. Surrounded by bars and restaurants shopping and entertainment this location has it all.Gorgeous fully updated multi level duplex unit, large apartment.Tons of storage, with big closets in all bedrooms and 3 additional storage and closet rooms, this place is Huge!Modern kitchen with open living room, Stainless steal appliances includes DishwasherPrivate Backyard and fully finished basement with separate half bathroom, optional 2nd entrance through lower level of duplex,high ceilings and hardwood floors add to the amazing appeal of this home. In unit Washer and Dryerbackyard / GardenRoof Deck accessDishwasherCentral Air and HeatPrivate BackyardCourtyardPatioloft / Multi Level duplexGuarantors AcceptedTerraceRoof deck pets allowed * upon approvalShowing by appointment only L train @ Montrose Ave J M Z Lorimer / G train Broadway @ Union Ave rennit4211

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 MESEROLE ST. have any available units?
168 MESEROLE ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 168 MESEROLE ST. have?
Some of 168 MESEROLE ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 MESEROLE ST. currently offering any rent specials?
168 MESEROLE ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 MESEROLE ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 168 MESEROLE ST. is pet friendly.
Does 168 MESEROLE ST. offer parking?
No, 168 MESEROLE ST. does not offer parking.
Does 168 MESEROLE ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 168 MESEROLE ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 MESEROLE ST. have a pool?
No, 168 MESEROLE ST. does not have a pool.
Does 168 MESEROLE ST. have accessible units?
No, 168 MESEROLE ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 168 MESEROLE ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 MESEROLE ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 168 MESEROLE ST. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 168 MESEROLE ST. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 168 MESEROLE ST.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity