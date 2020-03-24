All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like
167 State street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
167 State street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:03 PM

167 State street

167 State Street · (718) 290-2488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Brooklyn Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

167 State Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit PARLOR TRIPLEX · Avail. now

$9,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Welcome to 167 State Street in Brooklyn Heights. This beautiful south facing triplex offers sunlight all day on all three levels. First the parlor floor is dressed in historic detail with a foyer welcoming you and serving as a mudroom with storage for shoes and outerwear. It leads you to a hidden half bath on the left with a whitewashed brick wall and pocket door. To the right a front sitting room displays a gorgeous chandelier gracefully hanging like ceiling art and a decorative marble fireplace. This front room can easily serve as a den, office, library, or play area. The home features hardwood floors, ornate brass door handles, high ceilings with plaster crown molding characteristic of 19th century brownstones.You then marvel at the size of your sprawling living and dining room, adorned with a decorative center marble fireplace and floor to ceiling bookshelves. This massive living space offers two entryways to the renovated white luxury eat-in kitchen. Featuring custom iridescent blue glazed Pewabic backsplash tile and an abundance of storage throughout. This bright kitchen features sleek custom cabinetry and fixtures, dual dishwashers, double ovens, Leibherr counter-depth refrigerator, side wall butler's pantry, a microwave oven drawer, washer, dryer and two sky lights. Glass double doors give access from the kitchen to your exclusive rear deck and stairway to shared professionally landscaped garden. An elegant wood spiral staircase topped by an oval stained glass skylight leads to four massive bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The second floor offers a full bathroom and two kingsize bedrooms, one with a decorative marble fireplace and the other a wall of custom closets fit for a queen. Both have beautiful original parquet wood floors. The top floor offers another two colossal bedrooms with treetop views, one with a decorative center marble fireplace and floor to ceiling bookshelves. The bright white full bathroom offers both a shower stall and separate oversize soaking whirlpool tub beneath a full skylight. All bedroom windows offer the traditional indoor shutters that you may leave open, close entirely or close either bottom or top shutters for privacy.This beautiful white brownstone triplex nestled on a tree-lined block is perfectly situated in Brooklyn Heights. A stroll away are the famous Brooklyn Heights Promenade, the Brooklyn Bridge Park, and a plethora of eateries, cafes, bars, and shops like Trader Joe's, Sahadi's, Sweet Green, Bare-burger, Marshalls, and Michael's to name a few. Enjoy a movie around the corner at The Regal UA Court Street RPX Theater, swimming at the YMCA pool down the block or a visit to the New York Transit Museum. Nearby schools include PS 261, Mary McDowell Friends, Packard Collegiate Institute , St Ann's, Brooklyn Friends, Brooklyn Heights Montessori, A. Fantis Parochial, and Brooklyn Heights JewishAcademy. Easy transportation to Manhattan within minutes is available via the 2/3/4/5 and R Borough Hall Station hub or the F/G Bergen Street subway lines. Many buses serve the area including the B63, B61, B57, B45, B103, B25, B26 and B38. This impressive 4 bedroom triplex gives you the best of both worlds: the sprawling, bright, sweet comfort of home within reach of EVERYTHING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 167 State street have any available units?
167 State street has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 167 State street have?
Some of 167 State street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 State street currently offering any rent specials?
167 State street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 State street pet-friendly?
No, 167 State street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 167 State street offer parking?
No, 167 State street does not offer parking.
Does 167 State street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 167 State street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 State street have a pool?
Yes, 167 State street has a pool.
Does 167 State street have accessible units?
No, 167 State street does not have accessible units.
Does 167 State street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 167 State street has units with dishwashers.
Does 167 State street have units with air conditioning?
No, 167 State street does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead BayGreenpointClinton HillFort GreeneProspect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law SchoolCUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers CollegeCUNY New York City College of Technology