Welcome to 167 State Street in Brooklyn Heights. This beautiful south facing triplex offers sunlight all day on all three levels. First the parlor floor is dressed in historic detail with a foyer welcoming you and serving as a mudroom with storage for shoes and outerwear. It leads you to a hidden half bath on the left with a whitewashed brick wall and pocket door. To the right a front sitting room displays a gorgeous chandelier gracefully hanging like ceiling art and a decorative marble fireplace. This front room can easily serve as a den, office, library, or play area. The home features hardwood floors, ornate brass door handles, high ceilings with plaster crown molding characteristic of 19th century brownstones.You then marvel at the size of your sprawling living and dining room, adorned with a decorative center marble fireplace and floor to ceiling bookshelves. This massive living space offers two entryways to the renovated white luxury eat-in kitchen. Featuring custom iridescent blue glazed Pewabic backsplash tile and an abundance of storage throughout. This bright kitchen features sleek custom cabinetry and fixtures, dual dishwashers, double ovens, Leibherr counter-depth refrigerator, side wall butler's pantry, a microwave oven drawer, washer, dryer and two sky lights. Glass double doors give access from the kitchen to your exclusive rear deck and stairway to shared professionally landscaped garden. An elegant wood spiral staircase topped by an oval stained glass skylight leads to four massive bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The second floor offers a full bathroom and two kingsize bedrooms, one with a decorative marble fireplace and the other a wall of custom closets fit for a queen. Both have beautiful original parquet wood floors. The top floor offers another two colossal bedrooms with treetop views, one with a decorative center marble fireplace and floor to ceiling bookshelves. The bright white full bathroom offers both a shower stall and separate oversize soaking whirlpool tub beneath a full skylight. All bedroom windows offer the traditional indoor shutters that you may leave open, close entirely or close either bottom or top shutters for privacy.This beautiful white brownstone triplex nestled on a tree-lined block is perfectly situated in Brooklyn Heights. A stroll away are the famous Brooklyn Heights Promenade, the Brooklyn Bridge Park, and a plethora of eateries, cafes, bars, and shops like Trader Joe's, Sahadi's, Sweet Green, Bare-burger, Marshalls, and Michael's to name a few. Enjoy a movie around the corner at The Regal UA Court Street RPX Theater, swimming at the YMCA pool down the block or a visit to the New York Transit Museum. Nearby schools include PS 261, Mary McDowell Friends, Packard Collegiate Institute , St Ann's, Brooklyn Friends, Brooklyn Heights Montessori, A. Fantis Parochial, and Brooklyn Heights JewishAcademy. Easy transportation to Manhattan within minutes is available via the 2/3/4/5 and R Borough Hall Station hub or the F/G Bergen Street subway lines. Many buses serve the area including the B63, B61, B57, B45, B103, B25, B26 and B38. This impressive 4 bedroom triplex gives you the best of both worlds: the sprawling, bright, sweet comfort of home within reach of EVERYTHING.