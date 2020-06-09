Amenities

This gorgeous penthouse offers the rare pairing that is a duplex with great views and a private terrace. Several unique features make it stand out such as double high ceiling in the entryway, L shaped large living/dining room, and a great split layout with each bedroom on a separate floor. Naturally, the kitchen is outfitted with stainless appliances including dishwasher. The unit has central air and in-unit washer/dryer. The unit is South-facing and offers extraordinary light throughout the day from it's floor to ceiling windows. The building is a gem, petite enough to guarantee relatively quiet tenancy on an intimate property, ideal for those who seek luxury but prefer not to live in a large cookie cutter new development.165 North 10th Street, coined Decora, is located between Bedford and Driggs Avenue in the heart of Williamsburg. Living in the Northside grants tenants access to some of New York City's best dining, shopping, and nightlife. Within minutes from Decora, tenants can enjoy McCarren Park with it's massive pool, athletic facilities, dog runs, running track, and weekly farmers markets. The Bedford Ave L station is three blocks away, while The East River Park and Ferry is also a short distance. Whole Foods, Apple Store, Williamsburg Cinema, and Equinox are among some of the newly opened conveniences just blocks away.