Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:34 AM

165 North 10th Street

165 North 10th Street · (212) 000-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

165 North 10th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4D · Avail. now

$5,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
doorman
parking
pool
garage
This gorgeous penthouse offers the rare pairing that is a duplex with great views and a private terrace. Several unique features make it stand out such as double high ceiling in the entryway, L shaped large living/dining room, and a great split layout with each bedroom on a separate floor. Naturally, the kitchen is outfitted with stainless appliances including dishwasher. The unit has central air and in-unit washer/dryer. The unit is South-facing and offers extraordinary light throughout the day from it's floor to ceiling windows. The building is a gem, petite enough to guarantee relatively quiet tenancy on an intimate property, ideal for those who seek luxury but prefer not to live in a large cookie cutter new development.165 North 10th Street, coined Decora, is located between Bedford and Driggs Avenue in the heart of Williamsburg. Living in the Northside grants tenants access to some of New York City's best dining, shopping, and nightlife. Within minutes from Decora, tenants can enjoy McCarren Park with it's massive pool, athletic facilities, dog runs, running track, and weekly farmers markets. The Bedford Ave L station is three blocks away, while The East River Park and Ferry is also a short distance. Whole Foods, Apple Store, Williamsburg Cinema, and Equinox are among some of the newly opened conveniences just blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 North 10th Street have any available units?
165 North 10th Street has a unit available for $5,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 165 North 10th Street have?
Some of 165 North 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 North 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
165 North 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 North 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 North 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 165 North 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 165 North 10th Street does offer parking.
Does 165 North 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 North 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 North 10th Street have a pool?
Yes, 165 North 10th Street has a pool.
Does 165 North 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 165 North 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 165 North 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 North 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 165 North 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 165 North 10th Street has units with air conditioning.
