Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

1633 Pacific Street

1633 Pacific Street · (718) 765-3711
Location

1633 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
hot tub
This immense 5 story home has a total of 3 bedrooms + a private home office and a den, 3 full + 2 half bathrooms and 3 outdoor spaces. This remarkable home offers Tribeca style loft-like living with industrial vibes paired with modern finishes. You'll be WoweD by the thoughtfully placed stylish touches such as pendant lights, wall sconces, and recessed lighting on dimmers that have been installed in each room. Towel bars and toilet paper holders have been hung, and all of the closets have been completely built out. A Control 4 Automation System that can be accessed right from your cell phone controls the lights and music in each individual room, plus the intercom and alarm. It's never been easier to enjoy the modern comforts of your own home!The spectacular living level boasts approx. 10' ceilings and a larger than life angled floor to ceiling window which will take your breath away every time! With room for multiple seating areas plus a full dining table and bar area, powder room and two closets, your home will become the hub for entertaining. The superb chef's kitchen has a wall of windows overlooking the back garden. Top of the line appliances include a Fisher Paykel refrigerator, five burner Bertazzoni gas range with a hood, and a Bosch microwave. An oversized breakfast bar holds the deep sink and Bosch dishwasher, with chic pendant lighting and space for four stools. Double upper cabinets, a multitude of drawer space, a pantry and charming breakfast nook overlooking the garden. A wide angle spiral staircase leads from the kitchen to a quiet area below, with a wall of windows and a charming deck overlooking the peaceful yard. With a half bathroom and large walk-in closet that feels like you're entering Narnia, this space has a ton of possibilities as a study area, home office, guest bedroom, lounge or movie den. Continue down the staircase to the basement below. This is the ideal recreation room with 8' ceilings, a sliding glass door leading to the backyard, a full bathroom and a laundry room. A second entrance from the front of the home is located on this level. On the fourth floor of the home, the King sized master bedroom overlooks the garden with a large spa-like en suite bathroom and a French door closet. A large second bedroom has plenty of space for a Queen size bed plus extra furniture, a glorious floor to ceiling window, and a closet. Multiple storage closets are on this level, plus a full bathroom with deep soaking tub, a washer/dryer room, and a large cozy den with a bright skylight that could easily be converted into another bedroom. Perched on the top floor is a sanctuary in the treetops with two private roof decks. Use this space as a bedroom, meditation room, guest room or office. With unfettered views of Manhattan, Brooklyn and beyond, offering peace and tranquility with sunrise views each morning and sunsets in the evenings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 Pacific Street have any available units?
1633 Pacific Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1633 Pacific Street have?
Some of 1633 Pacific Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
1633 Pacific Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
No, 1633 Pacific Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1633 Pacific Street offer parking?
No, 1633 Pacific Street does not offer parking.
Does 1633 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1633 Pacific Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 1633 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 1633 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 1633 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1633 Pacific Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1633 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1633 Pacific Street does not have units with air conditioning.
