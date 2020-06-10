All apartments in Brooklyn
163 Prospect Park West
163 Prospect Park West

163 Prospect Park West
Location

163 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4-L · Avail. now

$7,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
media room
Available July 15th. Welcome home to 163 PPW, 4L: a top floor, sunny 3-bedroom apartment with an additional office or 4th bedroom, overlooking Prospect Park and filled with pre-war charm and warmth. Live in the treetops with all the urban amenities at hand. Pets allowed upon approval.

The main living space of the home is a true show-stopper. With a corner exposure, the living room has 4 windows overlooking Prospect Park, built-in bookcases, and architectural moldings. Large sliding pocket doors open up onto the big separate dining room, a luxury often missed in Brooklyn apartments. It also overlooks the park, and with plenty of space for a full sized dining table and a banquet, hosting Thanksgiving meals is a joy. The large remodeled kitchen looks over the dining room with an open countertop and has a window over the sink on the other side. It features stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, a full sized dishwasher and all the cabinet space you could want or need. Connected to the other side of the living room, via another set of pocket doors, is the home's bonus room. Currently set up as a den, it can easily be used as a large home office, additional living space, or fourth bedroom.

Conveniently separated from the living area are the bedrooms and bathrooms. All of the bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes. Two of them overlook leafy, lovely 11th Street. The third bedroom, across the hall from the others, overlooks Brooklyn backyards and rooftops. The first bathroom has a lovely clawfoot tub, penny tiling and a window letting natural light stream in. The second bath has a stall shower, black and white tiling and another window for natural light. The home also includes an in-unit washer and dryer, a large walk in hallway closet with built-in shelving and hanging space for luggage, recycling, sports equipment and other necessities. A deeded storage cage is in the basement, as well a bike room and one dedicated bike rack for the apartment.

The Park Slope location is second to none, with the greenery and serenity of Prospect Park right outside of your door, as well as the F and G trains two blocks away. This large apartment is zoned for PS107, just around the corner. The recently opened Nitehawk movie theatre is down the block, with all of the restaurants, cafes and shops of 7th Avenue just two blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Prospect Park West have any available units?
163 Prospect Park West has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 163 Prospect Park West have?
Some of 163 Prospect Park West's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 Prospect Park West currently offering any rent specials?
163 Prospect Park West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Prospect Park West pet-friendly?
Yes, 163 Prospect Park West is pet friendly.
Does 163 Prospect Park West offer parking?
No, 163 Prospect Park West does not offer parking.
Does 163 Prospect Park West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 163 Prospect Park West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Prospect Park West have a pool?
No, 163 Prospect Park West does not have a pool.
Does 163 Prospect Park West have accessible units?
No, 163 Prospect Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Prospect Park West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 Prospect Park West has units with dishwashers.
Does 163 Prospect Park West have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 Prospect Park West does not have units with air conditioning.
