163 Prospect Park West

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage media room

Available July 15th. Welcome home to 163 PPW, 4L: a top floor, sunny 3-bedroom apartment with an additional office or 4th bedroom, overlooking Prospect Park and filled with pre-war charm and warmth. Live in the treetops with all the urban amenities at hand. Pets allowed upon approval.



The main living space of the home is a true show-stopper. With a corner exposure, the living room has 4 windows overlooking Prospect Park, built-in bookcases, and architectural moldings. Large sliding pocket doors open up onto the big separate dining room, a luxury often missed in Brooklyn apartments. It also overlooks the park, and with plenty of space for a full sized dining table and a banquet, hosting Thanksgiving meals is a joy. The large remodeled kitchen looks over the dining room with an open countertop and has a window over the sink on the other side. It features stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, a full sized dishwasher and all the cabinet space you could want or need. Connected to the other side of the living room, via another set of pocket doors, is the home's bonus room. Currently set up as a den, it can easily be used as a large home office, additional living space, or fourth bedroom.



Conveniently separated from the living area are the bedrooms and bathrooms. All of the bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes. Two of them overlook leafy, lovely 11th Street. The third bedroom, across the hall from the others, overlooks Brooklyn backyards and rooftops. The first bathroom has a lovely clawfoot tub, penny tiling and a window letting natural light stream in. The second bath has a stall shower, black and white tiling and another window for natural light. The home also includes an in-unit washer and dryer, a large walk in hallway closet with built-in shelving and hanging space for luggage, recycling, sports equipment and other necessities. A deeded storage cage is in the basement, as well a bike room and one dedicated bike rack for the apartment.



The Park Slope location is second to none, with the greenery and serenity of Prospect Park right outside of your door, as well as the F and G trains two blocks away. This large apartment is zoned for PS107, just around the corner. The recently opened Nitehawk movie theatre is down the block, with all of the restaurants, cafes and shops of 7th Avenue just two blocks away.