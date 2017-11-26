1618 East 14th Street

Amenities

recently renovated elevator hot tub

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities elevator hot tub

1618 E 14th Street #1 medical office. Newly renovated medical office in Kings Highway, Midwood. In the front you will find a waiting area followed by a large receptionist desk. There are 6 examination rooms equipped with sinks, 2 lab rooms, 2 bathroom. Comes equipped with elevator lift that is ADA compliant. It is conviniently located in a few min walk from Kings Highway Subway Station for B & Q-Train. This property is ideal for Medical office, Physical therapy, Medical Spa, or Dental office. It is very unique to have a separate entrance in this location with ADA lift. Please check our floor plan for this beautiful space and contact me to schedule an appointment in person.