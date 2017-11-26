All apartments in Brooklyn
1618 East 14th Street

Location

1618 East 14th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11229
Sheepshead Bay

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
hot tub
1618 E 14th Street #1 medical office. Newly renovated medical office in Kings Highway, Midwood. In the front you will find a waiting area followed by a large receptionist desk. There are 6 examination rooms equipped with sinks, 2 lab rooms, 2 bathroom. Comes equipped with elevator lift that is ADA compliant. It is conviniently located in a few min walk from Kings Highway Subway Station for B & Q-Train. This property is ideal for Medical office, Physical therapy, Medical Spa, or Dental office. It is very unique to have a separate entrance in this location with ADA lift. Please check our floor plan for this beautiful space and contact me to schedule an appointment in person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 East 14th Street have any available units?
1618 East 14th Street has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1618 East 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1618 East 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 East 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1618 East 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1618 East 14th Street offer parking?
No, 1618 East 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1618 East 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 East 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 East 14th Street have a pool?
No, 1618 East 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1618 East 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 1618 East 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 East 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1618 East 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1618 East 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1618 East 14th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
