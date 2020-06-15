All apartments in Brooklyn
161 Roebling Street
161 Roebling Street

161 Roebling Street · (718) 422-2588
Location

161 Roebling Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-E · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Available Now! Enter this Garden-facing, fantastic modern Loft on Roebling Street that reflects the essence of the Classic Williamsburg Loft. For Limited Time, No Brokerage Fee for July 1st Lease (or sooner) -- Please Inquire for a VIDEO Tour!Eastern exposure allows for abundant sunlight and privacy (opposite direction from the street). The apartment is configured as a three bedroom please refer to floor plan for existing layout. Each bedroom is ~10 ft. x 8.5-9 ft, designed to fit queen or full-sized beds. Showcasing high ceilings, huge floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed HVAC duct work for central air, and concrete floors throughout; the space offers an authentic feel along with all the comforts and luxuries of a New Design. So open, airy and sunny, the overall feel of the apartment makes it an easy choice to call home. Relax and soak in the morning sun through the wall of windows. Shared coin-op Washer/Dryer systems on every Floor!Located in the core of Williamsburg Northside (bordering the Southside), 161 Roebling is nestled between the Bedford L subway line, the Lorimer-Metropolitan L/G and the Broadway-Marcy J, M, & Z. Anyway you slice it, it's such an easy commute into Manhattan! Moments away are Domino Park & McCarren Park. The best amenities in Williamsburg including cafes, bars, nightlife and world-class restaurants are all outside the doorsteps. Proximate to Whole Foods, Equinox, WeWork and much, much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Roebling Street have any available units?
161 Roebling Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 161 Roebling Street currently offering any rent specials?
161 Roebling Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Roebling Street pet-friendly?
No, 161 Roebling Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 161 Roebling Street offer parking?
No, 161 Roebling Street does not offer parking.
Does 161 Roebling Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 Roebling Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Roebling Street have a pool?
No, 161 Roebling Street does not have a pool.
Does 161 Roebling Street have accessible units?
No, 161 Roebling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Roebling Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 Roebling Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Roebling Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 161 Roebling Street has units with air conditioning.
