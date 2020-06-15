161 Roebling Street

Amenities

Available Now! Enter this Garden-facing, fantastic modern Loft on Roebling Street that reflects the essence of the Classic Williamsburg Loft. For Limited Time, No Brokerage Fee for July 1st Lease (or sooner) -- Please Inquire for a VIDEO Tour!Eastern exposure allows for abundant sunlight and privacy (opposite direction from the street). The apartment is configured as a three bedroom please refer to floor plan for existing layout. Each bedroom is ~10 ft. x 8.5-9 ft, designed to fit queen or full-sized beds. Showcasing high ceilings, huge floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed HVAC duct work for central air, and concrete floors throughout; the space offers an authentic feel along with all the comforts and luxuries of a New Design. So open, airy and sunny, the overall feel of the apartment makes it an easy choice to call home. Relax and soak in the morning sun through the wall of windows. Shared coin-op Washer/Dryer systems on every Floor!Located in the core of Williamsburg Northside (bordering the Southside), 161 Roebling is nestled between the Bedford L subway line, the Lorimer-Metropolitan L/G and the Broadway-Marcy J, M, & Z. Anyway you slice it, it's such an easy commute into Manhattan! Moments away are Domino Park & McCarren Park. The best amenities in Williamsburg including cafes, bars, nightlife and world-class restaurants are all outside the doorsteps. Proximate to Whole Foods, Equinox, WeWork and much, much more.