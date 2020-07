Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets some paid utils oven

Unit Amenities oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This spacious and sunny Large 1 bedroom plus office space is perfect for any "work from home" set up. You immediately walk in to the living room with North facing light and backyard views. The kitchen is open to the living room and has a breakfast bar for dining. A brand new stainless steel oven will be an addition to the kitchen. There's a large pantry closet quietly tucked away in the corner of the kitchen. Just down the hall is a renovated bathroom with a large closet across the hall. There's another walk-in closet across from the first bedroom. A queen size bedroom+furniture will easily fit here. The second hallway leads to the bonus room. It's perfect for an office or storage room since its separate from the unit. Heat and hot water is included in the rent.This apartment is one of 3 units in a quiet brownstone home. The Myrtle-Willoughby G Train is only 4 blocks away. Neighborhood favorites include Brooklyn Blend and Peaches Hothouse are a few neighborhood favorites.