Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Newly renovated and ready to go! Very large two bedroom located in the heart of the Slope. King sized master bedroom with walk-in closet, large second bedroom, and eat in kitchen. Refinished hardwood floors and exposed brick throughout. Pets upon approval. Well managed building near everything that Park Slope has to offer. Video walk through available upon request. Tenant pays all utilities.