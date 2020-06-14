All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
1595 President Street
1595 President Street

1595 President Street · (718) 810-3477
Location

1595 President Street, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

CROWN HEIGHTS PRIME LOCATION WITH BALCONY !NO BROKERS FEE !!!OPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY !!!1100 square feet apartment4 Seperate Spacious Bedroom1.5 BathroomsEXCLUSIVE BALCONYClosed circuit TV Security CameraDISHWASHERWASHER DRYER HOOK-UP ($50.00 per month )Large Living Room / Dining RoomOpen Kitchenbed 1: King Size Bed + furniture + can be converted to 2 bedroom, Extra 2 Large closet with overhead storagebed 2: King Size Bed + furniture + Extra Large closet with overhead storage, 1/2 Bathroom. Door from bedroom opens to Exclusive Balconybed 3: Full Size Bed + furniture + Large closet with overhead storagebed 4: Queen Size Bed + furniture + Large closet with overhead storageParking available One Car Driveway ( Additional Monthly Fee $200.00 )Pets are Allowed Upon Approval (require pet deposit)Utilities are Not IncludedAproximity to 3 and 4 train, B46,B17 and B14 only a block away, along with Bars, Cafes, Lounges & Restaurants, shops, banks and grocery at close distance.10 minutes to Barclay's Center, Atlantic Center Mall, BAM and Downtown Brooklyn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1595 President Street have any available units?
1595 President Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1595 President Street have?
Some of 1595 President Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1595 President Street currently offering any rent specials?
1595 President Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1595 President Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1595 President Street is pet friendly.
Does 1595 President Street offer parking?
Yes, 1595 President Street does offer parking.
Does 1595 President Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1595 President Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1595 President Street have a pool?
No, 1595 President Street does not have a pool.
Does 1595 President Street have accessible units?
No, 1595 President Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1595 President Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1595 President Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1595 President Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1595 President Street does not have units with air conditioning.
