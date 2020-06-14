1595 President Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking

CROWN HEIGHTS PRIME LOCATION WITH BALCONY !NO BROKERS FEE !!!OPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY !!!1100 square feet apartment4 Seperate Spacious Bedroom1.5 BathroomsEXCLUSIVE BALCONYClosed circuit TV Security CameraDISHWASHERWASHER DRYER HOOK-UP ($50.00 per month )Large Living Room / Dining RoomOpen Kitchenbed 1: King Size Bed + furniture + can be converted to 2 bedroom, Extra 2 Large closet with overhead storagebed 2: King Size Bed + furniture + Extra Large closet with overhead storage, 1/2 Bathroom. Door from bedroom opens to Exclusive Balconybed 3: Full Size Bed + furniture + Large closet with overhead storagebed 4: Queen Size Bed + furniture + Large closet with overhead storageParking available One Car Driveway ( Additional Monthly Fee $200.00 )Pets are Allowed Upon Approval (require pet deposit)Utilities are Not IncludedAproximity to 3 and 4 train, B46,B17 and B14 only a block away, along with Bars, Cafes, Lounges & Restaurants, shops, banks and grocery at close distance.10 minutes to Barclay's Center, Atlantic Center Mall, BAM and Downtown Brooklyn.