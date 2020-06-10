156 SACKETT STREET

Amenities

Just listed! This roomy one bedroom is located in the trendy Columbia Street Waterfront District in a well maintained, boutique, elevator building. The apartment has hardwood floors, a modern kitchen with granite countertops and a dishwasher, a modern bathroom, and a spacious bedroom. West facing living room windows offer lovely light and rooftop views. The common roof deck has panoramic views of both Brooklyn and Manhattan, a perfect spot for end-of-day sunsets. Laundry room in the building. Rent includes all utilities!