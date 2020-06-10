All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:23 AM

156 SACKETT STREET

156 Sackett Street · (718) 875-1289
Location

156 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Just listed! This roomy one bedroom is located in the trendy Columbia Street Waterfront District in a well maintained, boutique, elevator building. The apartment has hardwood floors, a modern kitchen with granite countertops and a dishwasher, a modern bathroom, and a spacious bedroom. West facing living room windows offer lovely light and rooftop views. The common roof deck has panoramic views of both Brooklyn and Manhattan, a perfect spot for end-of-day sunsets. Laundry room in the building. Rent includes all utilities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 SACKETT STREET have any available units?
156 SACKETT STREET has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 156 SACKETT STREET have?
Some of 156 SACKETT STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 SACKETT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
156 SACKETT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 SACKETT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 156 SACKETT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 156 SACKETT STREET offer parking?
No, 156 SACKETT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 156 SACKETT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 SACKETT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 SACKETT STREET have a pool?
No, 156 SACKETT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 156 SACKETT STREET have accessible units?
No, 156 SACKETT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 156 SACKETT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 SACKETT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 156 SACKETT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 SACKETT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
