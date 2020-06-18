All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:20 PM

1548 East 2nd Street

1548 East 2nd Street · (347) 200-1661
Location

1548 East 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Midwood

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This remarkable apartment has been newly renovated.This 4 bedroom apartment can fit 1 queen sized bed and 3 king sized beds.The marvelous granite kitchen comes with state-of-the-art appliances. The 2 gorgeous marble bathrooms are extremely spacious. Equipped with hardwood floors, this apartment also has high speed internet, along with a washer dryer unit, and ample closet space- including a magnificent walk in closet. There is parking all around the block on East 2nd street.Located in the heart of Midwood on avenue O, endless restaurants are just a short walk away. The F and N trains are in the area as well.For more information, please contact me. If this apartment is not to your liking, I have other properties in the are that you may be interested in. Safdie1408

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1548 East 2nd Street have any available units?
1548 East 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1548 East 2nd Street have?
Some of 1548 East 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1548 East 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1548 East 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 East 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1548 East 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1548 East 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1548 East 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 1548 East 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1548 East 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 East 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 1548 East 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1548 East 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1548 East 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 East 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1548 East 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1548 East 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1548 East 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
