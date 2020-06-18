1548 East 2nd Street

Amenities

This remarkable apartment has been newly renovated.This 4 bedroom apartment can fit 1 queen sized bed and 3 king sized beds.The marvelous granite kitchen comes with state-of-the-art appliances. The 2 gorgeous marble bathrooms are extremely spacious. Equipped with hardwood floors, this apartment also has high speed internet, along with a washer dryer unit, and ample closet space- including a magnificent walk in closet. There is parking all around the block on East 2nd street.Located in the heart of Midwood on avenue O, endless restaurants are just a short walk away. The F and N trains are in the area as well.For more information, please contact me. If this apartment is not to your liking, I have other properties in the are that you may be interested in. Safdie1408