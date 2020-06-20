154 Wythe Avenue

Amenities

Available ASAP!This spectacular gut-renovated, rare Williamsburg One-Family Townhouse on Wythe is truly one of a kind.... The 20' wide prime Northside brick home offers three floors of living space plus finished basement, landscaped garden, and a roof deck with partial views of Manhattan! Over 1,000 SF of Private Outdoor Space.The residence is flooded with endless natural light and features top of the line finishes. It consists of 4 well-proportioned Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, and a recreational room in the basement level. The floor plan was inverted to feature bedrooms on the first and second floors, with open living area for cooking, dining, and entertaining on the airy third floor, just below the finished roof deck. The Gross Approx. SF includes ~ 600SF cellar/basement.Architect Brendon Coburn's goal when redesigning this home was to increase the level of natural light filtering into the home. His design features a central stair tower leading directly to the roof deck, constructed of glass, iron and walnut, which bounces light throughout the home. An Ann Sacks glass panel embedded in the wall of the master bath further reflects light throughout. The open kitchen features top of line appliances: Thermador range, Bosch dishwasher and Sub-zero refrigerator. The dining and living area features a wood-burning fireplace. This home offers all the luxury of a condominium but with the exclusivity of your own home! 154 Wythe is flawlessly located in the most desirable sector of Williamsburg Northside, surrounded by limitless options in restaurants, cafes, boutiques, and major retail shops. Proximate to Whole Foods, Equinox Health Club, WeWork and much, much more. The Bedford L & Nassau G subway lines and NYC Ferry are all merely minutes away. This is the ultimate in townhouse living with its superior quality renovations, sophistication and style!