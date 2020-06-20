All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 154 Wythe Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
154 Wythe Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

154 Wythe Avenue

154 Wythe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

154 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available ASAP!This spectacular gut-renovated, rare Williamsburg One-Family Townhouse on Wythe is truly one of a kind.... The 20' wide prime Northside brick home offers three floors of living space plus finished basement, landscaped garden, and a roof deck with partial views of Manhattan! Over 1,000 SF of Private Outdoor Space.The residence is flooded with endless natural light and features top of the line finishes. It consists of 4 well-proportioned Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, and a recreational room in the basement level. The floor plan was inverted to feature bedrooms on the first and second floors, with open living area for cooking, dining, and entertaining on the airy third floor, just below the finished roof deck. The Gross Approx. SF includes ~ 600SF cellar/basement.Architect Brendon Coburn's goal when redesigning this home was to increase the level of natural light filtering into the home. His design features a central stair tower leading directly to the roof deck, constructed of glass, iron and walnut, which bounces light throughout the home. An Ann Sacks glass panel embedded in the wall of the master bath further reflects light throughout. The open kitchen features top of line appliances: Thermador range, Bosch dishwasher and Sub-zero refrigerator. The dining and living area features a wood-burning fireplace. This home offers all the luxury of a condominium but with the exclusivity of your own home! 154 Wythe is flawlessly located in the most desirable sector of Williamsburg Northside, surrounded by limitless options in restaurants, cafes, boutiques, and major retail shops. Proximate to Whole Foods, Equinox Health Club, WeWork and much, much more. The Bedford L & Nassau G subway lines and NYC Ferry are all merely minutes away. This is the ultimate in townhouse living with its superior quality renovations, sophistication and style!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Wythe Avenue have any available units?
154 Wythe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 154 Wythe Avenue have?
Some of 154 Wythe Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Wythe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
154 Wythe Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Wythe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 154 Wythe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 154 Wythe Avenue offer parking?
No, 154 Wythe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 154 Wythe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 Wythe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Wythe Avenue have a pool?
No, 154 Wythe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 154 Wythe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 154 Wythe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Wythe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 Wythe Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Wythe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 Wythe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology