Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

151 South 2nd Street

151 South 2nd Street · (646) 403-0661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 South 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
No Fee. Beautifully renovated, top floor two bedroom apartment with sky-lit bathroom in classic brick Williamsburg townhouse, available for August 1st. Short walk to the Marcy J or Bedford L. With traditional elements left in tact, this apartment was renovated with the modern day individual in mind, providing a classy alternative to the typical 'new', and endless amounts of natural light. Features include skylit entryway and bathroom, stainless steel appliances (yes, that includes the dishwasher!), and common laundry area for all residents. Video intercom for ease and comfort in allowing guest entry into the building. Steps away from Bedford Avenue and Brooklyn's favorite social amenities including Whole Foods, the Apple Store, and all of your favorite restaurants. Amazing price for a 2 bedroom apartment, will not last!,Beautifully renovated, top floor two bedroom apartment with sky-lit bathroom in classic brick Williamsburg townhouse, available for June 1st or June 15th. Short walk to the Marcy J or Bedford L. With traditional elements left in tact, this apartment was renovated with the modern day individual in mind, providing a classy alternative to the typical 'new', and endless amounts of natural light. Features include skylit entryway and bathroom, stainless steel appliances (yes, that includes the dishwasher!), and common laundry area for all residents. Video intercom for ease and comfort in allowing guest entry into the building. Steps away from Bedford Avenue and Brooklyn's favorite social amenities. Will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 South 2nd Street have any available units?
151 South 2nd Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 151 South 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
151 South 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 South 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 151 South 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 151 South 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 151 South 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 151 South 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 South 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 South 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 151 South 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 151 South 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 151 South 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 151 South 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 South 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 South 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 South 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
