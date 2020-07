Amenities

Enjoy this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom apartment in Bedstuy. The unit boasts 3 large bedrooms, ample living space, and stainless steel appliances. Located on steps away from the Kingston-Throop Ave Station, you can get on the C train in a hurry. The unit is surrounded by popular bars, cafes and restaurants such as Summer Cafe, Bed-Vyn Cocktail, and Peaches.