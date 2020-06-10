All apartments in Brooklyn
1494 Fulton Street
1494 Fulton Street

1494 Fulton Street · (929) 299-5037
Location

1494 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 FL · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
playground
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
No Fee! Exceptional Bedford Stuyvesant location Kingston Throop & Fulton Street.

Full floor Loft like apartment in fantastic location with great North/South exposures. The apartment features high ceilings, decorative fireplace, laminate floors, eat-in kitchen, new stainless-steel appliances and a full size windowed bathroom.Nice sizable bedroom two additional rooms ideal for home office or guest. The home is centrally located and just steps away from transportation: Subway: A & C train at Kingston & Throop Avenue and plethora of trendy Restaurants, Supermarkets, and Park/Playground a couple of blocks away. Heat and hot water included. Available immediately. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Please allow 24hrs notice, for prompt response email is best.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1494 Fulton Street have any available units?
1494 Fulton Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1494 Fulton Street have?
Some of 1494 Fulton Street's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1494 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1494 Fulton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1494 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1494 Fulton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1494 Fulton Street offer parking?
No, 1494 Fulton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1494 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1494 Fulton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1494 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 1494 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1494 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 1494 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1494 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1494 Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1494 Fulton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1494 Fulton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
