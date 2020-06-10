1494 Fulton Street

Amenities
No Fee! Exceptional Bedford Stuyvesant location Kingston Throop & Fulton Street.
Full floor Loft like apartment in fantastic location with great North/South exposures. The apartment features high ceilings, decorative fireplace, laminate floors, eat-in kitchen, new stainless-steel appliances and a full size windowed bathroom.Nice sizable bedroom two additional rooms ideal for home office or guest. The home is centrally located and just steps away from transportation: Subway: A & C train at Kingston & Throop Avenue and plethora of trendy Restaurants, Supermarkets, and Park/Playground a couple of blocks away. Heat and hot water included. Available immediately. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Please allow 24hrs notice, for prompt response email is best.