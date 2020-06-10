1494 Fulton Street

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel playground fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

No Fee! Exceptional Bedford Stuyvesant location Kingston Throop & Fulton Street.



Full floor Loft like apartment in fantastic location with great North/South exposures. The apartment features high ceilings, decorative fireplace, laminate floors, eat-in kitchen, new stainless-steel appliances and a full size windowed bathroom.Nice sizable bedroom two additional rooms ideal for home office or guest. The home is centrally located and just steps away from transportation: Subway: A & C train at Kingston & Throop Avenue and plethora of trendy Restaurants, Supermarkets, and Park/Playground a couple of blocks away. Heat and hot water included. Available immediately. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Please allow 24hrs notice, for prompt response email is best.