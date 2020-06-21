1485 Gates Ave

Amenities

Will not last! 3-Bed / 1-Bath on Gates Ave & Irving St! This unit features a custom kitchen back splash with stainless steel appliances, plenty of living room space, and a private terrace! Each bedroom can easily accommodate queen size beds with extra furnishings and closet space! Loads of natural light and windows in every room. The bathroom has a soaking tub and unique tile patterns! The building features an elevator, virtual doorman, and awesome shared rooftop with great views of NYC! Just down the block from the L / M trains! Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14735