1485 Gates Ave
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:08 PM

1485 Gates Ave

1485 Gates Avenue · (347) 476-5357
Location

1485 Gates Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bike storage
Will not last! 3-Bed / 1-Bath on Gates Ave & Irving St! This unit features a custom kitchen back splash with stainless steel appliances, plenty of living room space, and a private terrace! Each bedroom can easily accommodate queen size beds with extra furnishings and closet space! Loads of natural light and windows in every room. The bathroom has a soaking tub and unique tile patterns! The building features an elevator, virtual doorman, and awesome shared rooftop with great views of NYC! Just down the block from the L / M trains! Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14735

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1485 Gates Ave have any available units?
1485 Gates Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1485 Gates Ave have?
Some of 1485 Gates Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1485 Gates Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1485 Gates Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1485 Gates Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1485 Gates Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1485 Gates Ave offer parking?
No, 1485 Gates Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1485 Gates Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1485 Gates Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1485 Gates Ave have a pool?
No, 1485 Gates Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1485 Gates Ave have accessible units?
No, 1485 Gates Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1485 Gates Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1485 Gates Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1485 Gates Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1485 Gates Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
