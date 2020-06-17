148 Clinton Avenue #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

No Broker Fee!!!!

Brand new to the market!!!!! An exquisite 7 bedroom, 2 bathroom luxury apartment, that maintains the classic architecture of Clinton Hill. The interior has been redone with no details unfinished. This is an amazing apartment, in an amazing neighborhood, steps away from Myrtle Avenue, filled with bars/restaurants/cafes, walking distance to Fort Greene Park, and the Barclay Center. The G train is two blocks away within walking distance. Great neighborhood for children, with schools Bishop Loughlin High School, and S.T Joseph College that are within close distance. The layout of the apartment includes:-Approximately 2,250 SF- Exposed Brick- Hardwood floors- Recessed Lighting- 2 newly renovated bathrooms- Newly renovated kitchen - Security cameras throughout building- Fingerprint key entry, and the front bedroom exposes a whole lot of sunlight

