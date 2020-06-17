All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

148 Clinton Avenue #3

148 Clinton Avenue · (718) 930-5653
Location

148 Clinton Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

7 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #3 · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 2 Bath · 2250 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Renovated - 7 Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 253316

No Broker Fee!!!!
Brand new to the market!!!!! An exquisite 7 bedroom, 2 bathroom luxury apartment, that maintains the classic architecture of Clinton Hill. The interior has been redone with no details unfinished. This is an amazing apartment, in an amazing neighborhood, steps away from Myrtle Avenue, filled with bars/restaurants/cafes, walking distance to Fort Greene Park, and the Barclay Center. The G train is two blocks away within walking distance. Great neighborhood for children, with schools Bishop Loughlin High School, and S.T Joseph College that are within close distance. The layout of the apartment includes:-Approximately 2,250 SF- Exposed Brick- Hardwood floors- Recessed Lighting- 2 newly renovated bathrooms- Newly renovated kitchen - Security cameras throughout building- Fingerprint key entry, and the front bedroom exposes a whole lot of sunlight
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253316
Property Id 253316

(RLNE5674342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Clinton Avenue #3 have any available units?
148 Clinton Avenue #3 has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 148 Clinton Avenue #3 have?
Some of 148 Clinton Avenue #3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Clinton Avenue #3 currently offering any rent specials?
148 Clinton Avenue #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Clinton Avenue #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 Clinton Avenue #3 is pet friendly.
Does 148 Clinton Avenue #3 offer parking?
No, 148 Clinton Avenue #3 does not offer parking.
Does 148 Clinton Avenue #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 Clinton Avenue #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Clinton Avenue #3 have a pool?
No, 148 Clinton Avenue #3 does not have a pool.
Does 148 Clinton Avenue #3 have accessible units?
No, 148 Clinton Avenue #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Clinton Avenue #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 Clinton Avenue #3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Clinton Avenue #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Clinton Avenue #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
