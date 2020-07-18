All apartments in Brooklyn
147 South Oxford Street

147 South Oxford Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

147 South Oxford Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Are you looking for a fantastic pre-war 2 Bedroom? This sunny, spacious apartment will be available on July 1.

147 So Oxford St, Unit 4B has two full bedrooms and one bath plus a large kitchen and dining/living area and is located in one of the most fabulous neighborhoods in Brooklyn.

This beautiful tree-lined block is sunny, quiet, and steps away from multiple transportation options including the C train at the Lafayette Station and a short walk from Atlantic Terminal (2, 3, 4, 5, D, Q & LIRR). Also, within minutes of your doorstep is a handful of exceptional restaurants on Dekalb row and boutique shops. Brooklyn Academy of Music, Barclay Center, the New City Point Mall, Apple Store, Whole Foods, Fort Greene Park, are all steps away in this thriving and vibrant neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 South Oxford Street have any available units?
147 South Oxford Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 147 South Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
147 South Oxford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 South Oxford Street pet-friendly?
No, 147 South Oxford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 147 South Oxford Street offer parking?
No, 147 South Oxford Street does not offer parking.
Does 147 South Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 South Oxford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 South Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 147 South Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 147 South Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 147 South Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 147 South Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 South Oxford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 South Oxford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 South Oxford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
