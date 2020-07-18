147 South Oxford Street

Amenities

Are you looking for a fantastic pre-war 2 Bedroom? This sunny, spacious apartment will be available on July 1.



147 So Oxford St, Unit 4B has two full bedrooms and one bath plus a large kitchen and dining/living area and is located in one of the most fabulous neighborhoods in Brooklyn.



This beautiful tree-lined block is sunny, quiet, and steps away from multiple transportation options including the C train at the Lafayette Station and a short walk from Atlantic Terminal (2, 3, 4, 5, D, Q & LIRR). Also, within minutes of your doorstep is a handful of exceptional restaurants on Dekalb row and boutique shops. Brooklyn Academy of Music, Barclay Center, the New City Point Mall, Apple Store, Whole Foods, Fort Greene Park, are all steps away in this thriving and vibrant neighborhood.