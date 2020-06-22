All apartments in Brooklyn
1469 East 16th Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:12 PM

1469 East 16th Street

1469 East 16th Street · (917) 770-7332
Location

1469 East 16th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Midwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see it before it's gone! An out of the ordinary and rare opportunity to rent this modern, spacious, OPEN CONCEPT, meticulously renovated, sun filled, private duplex house in the best part of Midwood!

Welcome to 1469 E.16th St the home that defines open concept. As you make your way into the home you will appreciate the very well designed layout. This home offers a large entry foyer, a designated dining room, massive living room that can accommodate your furniture of choice without compromise, beautiful guest 1/2 bath, washer/dryer, all new split system A/C's installed, pvt parking spot, tons of storage space, and a private backyard that can be dressed up with comfortable outdoor furniture and more.

The kitchen is beautiful and is fully equipped with full size stainless steel appliances.

This home offers a great balance of space to meet your needs and more. All 3 bedrooms offer ample space to accommodate your desired furniture and features large CEDAR closets! The master (windowed) bath features a beautiful over-sized stand in shower with a double sink vanity.

Other highlights to mention: LG washer and dryer, engineered wide plank wood floor throughout, front patio, large 2nd floor landing, and beautiful window treatments.

The home can be rented partially furnished at a cost

Contact me to get more info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1469 East 16th Street have any available units?
1469 East 16th Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1469 East 16th Street have?
Some of 1469 East 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1469 East 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1469 East 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1469 East 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1469 East 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1469 East 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1469 East 16th Street does offer parking.
Does 1469 East 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1469 East 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1469 East 16th Street have a pool?
No, 1469 East 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1469 East 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 1469 East 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1469 East 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1469 East 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1469 East 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1469 East 16th Street has units with air conditioning.
