1469 East 16th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come see it before it's gone! An out of the ordinary and rare opportunity to rent this modern, spacious, OPEN CONCEPT, meticulously renovated, sun filled, private duplex house in the best part of Midwood!



Welcome to 1469 E.16th St the home that defines open concept. As you make your way into the home you will appreciate the very well designed layout. This home offers a large entry foyer, a designated dining room, massive living room that can accommodate your furniture of choice without compromise, beautiful guest 1/2 bath, washer/dryer, all new split system A/C's installed, pvt parking spot, tons of storage space, and a private backyard that can be dressed up with comfortable outdoor furniture and more.



The kitchen is beautiful and is fully equipped with full size stainless steel appliances.



This home offers a great balance of space to meet your needs and more. All 3 bedrooms offer ample space to accommodate your desired furniture and features large CEDAR closets! The master (windowed) bath features a beautiful over-sized stand in shower with a double sink vanity.



Other highlights to mention: LG washer and dryer, engineered wide plank wood floor throughout, front patio, large 2nd floor landing, and beautiful window treatments.



The home can be rented partially furnished at a cost



