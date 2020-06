Amenities

**** Duplex with Outdoor Space **** This newly renovated home is on the 1st floor and enjoys a private outdoor space facing south with great sunlight. This home features include a dishwasher, laundry, brick exposure, hardwood floors and a large recreation room. Air units are located in all the rooms, except the bathroom. Pets are welcome case by case. In close proximity to Carroll Park, Lucali and transportation.