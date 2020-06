Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HOLIDAY SPECIAL - ONE MONTH FEE Spacious and sunny huge one bedroom that fits a king size bed! Large bright kitchen with window. Dining & living room combination with beautiful wood flooring, 2 big windows and coat closet too.Up the block from great restaurants, mini brewery, hip shops and so much more!Tenant pays cooking gas and electric, Cat OKAvailable now if needed$2,425 per month*Brooklyn Bridge Realty Ltd. is now Avenue Sotheby's International Realty