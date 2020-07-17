All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

142 South 3rd Street

142 South 3rd Street · (917) 842-0839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

142 South 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Massive 3 bedroom 1 and a half bath apartment with a private roof deck. Each bedroom is king sized with a large closet. This space features, high ceilings, exposed brick, great natural light, a modern kitchen with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, wall mounted ac units. Huge loft style open layout shared living/dining area. Gorgeous bathrooms. Washer, dryer in unit. Beautiful finishes and fixtures. Close to transportation, and just blocks from the redeveloped waterfront. This location can't be beat. Tons of nightlife and recreation just steps from your door. Contact Jen to view. Pets Welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 South 3rd Street have any available units?
142 South 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 142 South 3rd Street have?
Some of 142 South 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 South 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
142 South 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 South 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 South 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 142 South 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 142 South 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 142 South 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 South 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 South 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 142 South 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 142 South 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 142 South 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 142 South 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 South 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 South 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 142 South 3rd Street has units with air conditioning.
