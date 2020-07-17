142 South 3rd Street

Amenities

Massive 3 bedroom 1 and a half bath apartment with a private roof deck. Each bedroom is king sized with a large closet. This space features, high ceilings, exposed brick, great natural light, a modern kitchen with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, wall mounted ac units. Huge loft style open layout shared living/dining area. Gorgeous bathrooms. Washer, dryer in unit. Beautiful finishes and fixtures. Close to transportation, and just blocks from the redeveloped waterfront. This location can't be beat. Tons of nightlife and recreation just steps from your door. Contact Jen to view. Pets Welcomed.