142 Hicks Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bike storage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful renovation of a sunny, quiet studio apartment in an elevator building in the heart of Brooklyn Heights. This apartment features hardwood floors, a separate windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a brand-new windowed modern bathroom, with a frameless glass-enclosed waterfall shower. The living room has two large west-facing windows overlooking the back yard, a generous closet, track lighting, a new "through-the-wall" air-conditioner, and a cool and convenient ceiling fan. The electrical and plumbing system have been completely upgraded as well. The building offers a laundry room and bicycle storage in the basement. One block to the 2/3 train, and a short walk to the A/C, 4/5, and R trains. Shopping, restaurants, the Promenade, Brooklyn Bridge Park, and DUMBO are all minutes away. A charming community that is only one subway stop to Manhattan...this location can't be beat. Available ASAP. Call for an appointment today!