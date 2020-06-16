All apartments in Brooklyn
142 Hicks Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:21 AM

142 Hicks Street

142 Hicks Street · (718) 923-8079
Location

142 Hicks Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3D · Avail. now

$1,977

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful renovation of a sunny, quiet studio apartment in an elevator building in the heart of Brooklyn Heights. This apartment features hardwood floors, a separate windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a brand-new windowed modern bathroom, with a frameless glass-enclosed waterfall shower. The living room has two large west-facing windows overlooking the back yard, a generous closet, track lighting, a new "through-the-wall" air-conditioner, and a cool and convenient ceiling fan. The electrical and plumbing system have been completely upgraded as well. The building offers a laundry room and bicycle storage in the basement. One block to the 2/3 train, and a short walk to the A/C, 4/5, and R trains. Shopping, restaurants, the Promenade, Brooklyn Bridge Park, and DUMBO are all minutes away. A charming community that is only one subway stop to Manhattan...this location can't be beat. Available ASAP. Call for an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Hicks Street have any available units?
142 Hicks Street has a unit available for $1,977 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 142 Hicks Street have?
Some of 142 Hicks Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Hicks Street currently offering any rent specials?
142 Hicks Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Hicks Street pet-friendly?
No, 142 Hicks Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 142 Hicks Street offer parking?
No, 142 Hicks Street does not offer parking.
Does 142 Hicks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Hicks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Hicks Street have a pool?
No, 142 Hicks Street does not have a pool.
Does 142 Hicks Street have accessible units?
No, 142 Hicks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Hicks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 Hicks Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Hicks Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 142 Hicks Street has units with air conditioning.
