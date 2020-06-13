1417 79 Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Rental includes 1 parking space on the backyard and heat/hot water. 1120 Sqft - 3 bedrooms in 2nd floor with separate entrance for rent in Dyker Heights area, quiet block, decent neighborhood and accessible easily to everything: couple blocks to D train subway, bus stops to B1/B4/B64 & Exp buses directly to lower/midtown Manhattan, decent schools PS204/229/186, minutes to Dyker park with golf court and 18 Ave-86 St commercial area with restaurants, shopping, library/post office, banks and places to worship ... additional features of the house: a big living room with glass-slide door leads to balcony in the front street, hardwood floor throughout, many wall cabinets for storage.