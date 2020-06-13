All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1417 79 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1417 79 Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:30 PM

1417 79 Street

1417 79th Street · (718) 680-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

1417 79th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11228
Bensonhurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2FL · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Rental includes 1 parking space on the backyard and heat/hot water. 1120 Sqft - 3 bedrooms in 2nd floor with separate entrance for rent in Dyker Heights area, quiet block, decent neighborhood and accessible easily to everything: couple blocks to D train subway, bus stops to B1/B4/B64 & Exp buses directly to lower/midtown Manhattan, decent schools PS204/229/186, minutes to Dyker park with golf court and 18 Ave-86 St commercial area with restaurants, shopping, library/post office, banks and places to worship ... additional features of the house: a big living room with glass-slide door leads to balcony in the front street, hardwood floor throughout, many wall cabinets for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 79 Street have any available units?
1417 79 Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1417 79 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1417 79 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 79 Street pet-friendly?
No, 1417 79 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1417 79 Street offer parking?
Yes, 1417 79 Street does offer parking.
Does 1417 79 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 79 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 79 Street have a pool?
No, 1417 79 Street does not have a pool.
Does 1417 79 Street have accessible units?
No, 1417 79 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 79 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 79 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 79 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 79 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1417 79 Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity