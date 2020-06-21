All apartments in Brooklyn
140 2nd Street
140 2nd Street

140 2nd Street · (347) 662-2651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

140 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Gowanus

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,100

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Sun-drenched live work studio loft. Create your dream home in this sunny loft in prime Gowanus. Soaring ceilings and a versatile living space means endless possibilities for the clever home designer. Create a bedroom below with a separate home office upstairs in the loft area or reverse the setup. Sleeping loft easily fits full to queen sized bed, with room for dresser and storage! Enjoy an open living room and a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, and an enormous refrigerator.
Only minutes from F/G/D/N/R/W trains, surrounded by trendy restaurants and Whole Foods, and with laundry within walking distance, this home has all the amazing amenities that Gowanus, Carroll Gardens and Park Slope have to offer!
Available June 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 2nd Street have any available units?
140 2nd Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 140 2nd Street have?
Some of 140 2nd Street's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 140 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 140 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 140 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 140 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 140 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 140 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
