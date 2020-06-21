140 2nd Street

Amenities

Sun-drenched live work studio loft. Create your dream home in this sunny loft in prime Gowanus. Soaring ceilings and a versatile living space means endless possibilities for the clever home designer. Create a bedroom below with a separate home office upstairs in the loft area or reverse the setup. Sleeping loft easily fits full to queen sized bed, with room for dresser and storage! Enjoy an open living room and a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, and an enormous refrigerator.

Only minutes from F/G/D/N/R/W trains, surrounded by trendy restaurants and Whole Foods, and with laundry within walking distance, this home has all the amazing amenities that Gowanus, Carroll Gardens and Park Slope have to offer!

Available June 15th.