14 St. Andrews Place

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Reduced Fee. Welcome to your new home, 14 St. Andrew's Place! Come visit a finely-appointed apartment available for tenants who are looking for quality renovations, using high-end materials, including quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, and even a washer-dryer. Check out the video walk-through on YouTube: see the link below or type 14 St. Andrews in the search bar.



Available for immediate occupancy we are pleased to present a 2-bedroom with a small room for a guest, a play room, or work space and 2, FULL bathrooms. This home is ideal for those seeking a space that allows for both coziness and privacy.



Conveniently located a few short blocks to the A/C trains at Nostrand Avenue, as well as all the new amenities popping up throughout hot Bed-Stuy.



This flex 3 bedroom unit is only $2600. And on top of it, there is a reduced , for direct applicants!