Brooklyn, NY
14 St. Andrews Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:19 AM

14 St. Andrews Place

14 Saint Andrews Place · (917) 647-8535
Location

14 Saint Andrews Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Reduced Fee. Welcome to your new home, 14 St. Andrew's Place! Come visit a finely-appointed apartment available for tenants who are looking for quality renovations, using high-end materials, including quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, and even a washer-dryer. Check out the video walk-through on YouTube: see the link below or type 14 St. Andrews in the search bar.

Available for immediate occupancy we are pleased to present a 2-bedroom with a small room for a guest, a play room, or work space and 2, FULL bathrooms. This home is ideal for those seeking a space that allows for both coziness and privacy.

Conveniently located a few short blocks to the A/C trains at Nostrand Avenue, as well as all the new amenities popping up throughout hot Bed-Stuy.

This flex 3 bedroom unit is only $2600. And on top of it, there is a reduced , for direct applicants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 St. Andrews Place have any available units?
14 St. Andrews Place has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 St. Andrews Place have?
Some of 14 St. Andrews Place's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 St. Andrews Place currently offering any rent specials?
14 St. Andrews Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 St. Andrews Place pet-friendly?
No, 14 St. Andrews Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 14 St. Andrews Place offer parking?
No, 14 St. Andrews Place does not offer parking.
Does 14 St. Andrews Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 St. Andrews Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 St. Andrews Place have a pool?
No, 14 St. Andrews Place does not have a pool.
Does 14 St. Andrews Place have accessible units?
No, 14 St. Andrews Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14 St. Andrews Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 St. Andrews Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 St. Andrews Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 St. Andrews Place has units with air conditioning.
