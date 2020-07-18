14 St. Andrews Place

Amenities
Reduced Fee. Welcome to your new home, 14 St. Andrew's Place! Come visit a finely-appointed apartment available for tenants who are looking for quality renovations, using high-end materials, including quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, and even a washer-dryer. Check out the video walk-through on YouTube: see the link below or type 14 St. Andrews in the search bar.
Available for immediate occupancy we are pleased to present a 2-bedroom with a small room for a guest, a play room, or work space and 2, FULL bathrooms. This home is ideal for those seeking a space that allows for both coziness and privacy.
Conveniently located a few short blocks to the A/C trains at Nostrand Avenue, as well as all the new amenities popping up throughout hot Bed-Stuy.
This flex 3 bedroom unit is only $2600. And on top of it, there is a reduced , for direct applicants!