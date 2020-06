Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

One of a kind Parlor floor studio in Prime Park Slope



This lovely bright apt is filled of pre-war details and has tons of charming featuring extra high ceilings, beautiful crown molding, and an stunning decorative fireplace.



Gut renovated kitchen.



Great closet space.



Prime location in a peaceful tree lined block, in the heart of Park Slope and steps to Prospect Park.



Pet ok



Note: there is a montly fee to cover electric bills, and all the amenities.